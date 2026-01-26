Liberia: Electricity Operators Want the Power Theft to Be a Non-Billable Offense

The General Manager of Jungle Energy Power Liberia (JEP), Aliou M. Keita, is calling on the government to make electricity theft a non-bailable offense.

Keita wants the government of Liberia to amend the 2019 Electricity Act to make electricity theft a non-bailable offense.

In 2019, the government of Liberia, through the Liberian Senate, amended the Penal Law of Liberia, Chapter 15.88, making power theft a second-degree felony.

According to Chapter 15.88 (G) of the Electricity Law, committing a second-degree felony for tampering, interference, improper use, or electric meter tampering, the suspect shall be sentenced to a definite term of imprisonment, no less than two years, and pay a required penalty fine of $400 United States dollars.

But speaking to the New Dawn on Saturday, 24 January 2026, at his office in Gompa City, Nimba County, Keita stated that he wants the act amended to impose harsher punishment on electricity thieves.

He stressed that if electricity theft is elevated to a first-degree felony, it will enhance electricity supply and foster a more developed, better Liberia with many opportunities.

According to him, only 33% of the country's population has access to electricity, while 67% don't, thereby hindering the government's ability to expand access to electricity for a greater Liberia.

"If you checked Liberia now, only 33% of the population has electricity; 67% do not have it. So, if the 33% that have it are stealing it, how will others get it?" he questions.

The Jungle Energy Power Liberia Manager also highlighted that the reduction in power theft and increase in power supplies will enhance job creation and economic growth.

"We are not producing electricity here; we are buying it, and the little we are buying, citizens cannot be stealing it or strangulating supplies," Keita said.

Keita hopes the Legislature listens and sees reasons to amend Liberia's power theft law.

"So, as for me, I want power theft to be a first-degree felony, and that will help us. Let it be non-billable, and with that you will see the expansion of electricity, economic growth, and the creation of jobs for our people," he added.

Additionally, Keita called for collective efforts to enhance infrastructure developments; he states that developing Liberia cannot rely on the government but on every citizen.

"We must overall agree as a team and put aside politics to improve infrastructure; this cannot be only the government alone, but every citizen has a role to play," he added. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.