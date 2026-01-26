Nigeria: APC Leadership's Curious Silence On Fubara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has become the subject of criticisms on social media for its silence on the impeachment notice against Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

The question on the lips of many is: Will the national leadership of the party allow the APC-dominated state House of Assembly to impeach APC governor in loyalty to a non-APC member?

When the news of the impeachment notice broke, many had thought that in no time, the party's leadership would intervene. But surprisingly, the leadership of the party has remained curiously silent on the issue.

On January 3, 2026, the National Chairman of APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, had declared Governor Fubara as the leader of the party in Rivers State. He also pledged to support Fubara's second-term bid if he wins the party's primaries.

Speaking during a television interview, Yilwatda explained that it is the APC's practice to recognise serving governors as party leaders in their respective states.

In December, after defecting to the APC, Fubara had declared himself the party's leader in the state after being presented with a party card bearing 001. This sparked controversy between him and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who dismissed the governor's stance, saying the governor's 001 status applied to only his ward and not the state.