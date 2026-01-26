Nigeria: Amosun - An Immutable Force in Ogun Politics At 68

A constant force in the politics of his state, Ogun, the place of former Governor Ibikunle Oyelaja Amosun, is most fittingly irreducible.

Beyond his name recognition and huge influence, which have kept him going, is his unforced relevance, which has continued to confound his critics and rivals alike.

Sixty-eight years old today, Amosun, a two-term governor and senator for Ogun Central at two different times, is one politician in the state, who has fought quite a lot of interesting battles.

While some of such battles ended up endearing him to the majority of the people - especially the discerning and the objective, quite an insignificant few have also taken an unyielding position, no matter what the facts say.

Amosun fought very hard to become the Senator for Ogun Central the first time. The seat was not yielded to him on a platter. The fact that power is never served a-la-carte was the driving force behind his passion.

That only turned out a child's play. His desire to become governor challenged everything around him - material and human resources. But a determined Amosun enjoys it when it is tough.

In spite of the threat that his aspiration constituted to his life at some point, he trudged on - fought hard, conquered everything in his way - and ultimately emerged the governor of Ogun State, fulfilling one of his many ambitions in life.

His eight years tenure as governor witnessed huge infrastructural and industrial development of the state which was acknowledged by partisan and non partisan observers.

His succession battle soon turned out the fiercest. With an array of forces lined up against him, realising his leadership capacity beyond the Gateway State, the outcome of the 2019 election was only a verdict on a system in need of identity, and ultimately, rescue.

Put side-by-side, the result of that election left everyone with a message: Amosun is the issue in Ogun politics. Those who were spoon-fed to office can only desire what he has. They clearly lack the gravitas to function even if put on a similar pedestal.

The outcome of that infamous election, nonetheless, the continuously failing attempt to either discredit or underwrite his legacy, on the contrary, further lent credence to his importance in the annals of the state's body politic.

Seven years after leaving office, his critics and rivals have not savoured any peace of mind as they have continued to chase shadows. It's been difficult to analyse his successes against the failures of the others.

They've not been able to reconcile his unique personality with theirs. They're still struggling to comprehend his unusual leadership style in comparison to many, who are still battling identity crisis.

With less than a year to the next bout of national elections, it is certain that there would be a lot of buzzes around his home and offices. For a man, who has kept his base and maintained his followership for as long as he has been in politics, these indicators are significant.

Amosun values relationship - age and status regardless. He respects institutions. He reveres leadership and authority. He adores family as one who keeps a decent home. He has empathy and is generous with his resources.

The former Ogun Governor is a trusting leader, who offers room for people to express and unfurl themselves. Although he takes no prisoners, particularly if it is a matter of principle, his ability to weigh options and consult relevant quarters stands him out.

This is why the 2027 elections in Ogun State cannot stoke any serious and meaningful conversation without the Amosun factor as a centrepiece.

This is especially so with the likely alignment and realignment of interests that may eventually shape the outcome of the elections, starting with the choice of candidates.

To that extent, while Amosun celebrates his 68th birthday with family and friends as he does each year, the occasion is yet a timely reminder of the fact that in the midst of his loved ones is a man who wields uncommon influence and bears on his shoulders, humongous political weight, constantly deployed for the good of all.

Happy 68th birthday, sir!

Dr. Morafa wrote from Ijebu Ode