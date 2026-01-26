Ghana: Prestea Chiefs Appeal to Government to Fix Deplorable Road

Chiefs in Prestea in the Western Region have appealed to the government to urgently repair the Prestea-Bogoso road, describing its condition as deplorable.

They said the road, which has remained in a poor state for more than 14 years, poses serious security and safety risks and continues to negatively affect the social and economic lives of residents in the mining enclave.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times on Friday, the Divisional Chief of Prestea-Himan, Nana Nteboa Pra IV, expressed disappointment over what he described as years of neglect by successive governments.

"Over the years, despite changes in government, no relief has come to Prestea and we feel disappointed. Successive governments have come with pledges upon pledges, but we have seen no action. Our plight continues to worsen year after year," Nana Pra IV said.

He explained that although Asabea Construction and other contractors had visited the site in recent times, the condition of the road remained unchanged.

Nana Pra IV also recalled recent reports in which the Minister of Roads and Highways indicated that the Prestea-Bogoso road had been awarded on contract, with the contractor expected on site on April 15, 2025.

"That date has passed, and the Prestea-Bogoso road is still the same and deteriorating," he stated.

He noted that chiefs, market women, the sick and pregnant women continued to use the road at the risk of their lives.

According to him, the road had become a major source of distress, with residents and businesses frequently complaining about accidents, robbery, excessive dust and high transport costs resulting from its poor condition.

"Professionals, including teachers and doctors, are transferred to the area but often decline the offer because of the deteriorating road condition. Why?" he questioned.

Nana Pra IV said rehabilitating the Prestea-Bogoso road would bring significant socio-economic benefits to the Western Region by transforming it from a hazardous route into a safer and more efficient transport corridor.

"We are pleading with the government to come to Prestea with the 'Big Push' programme. Prestea should not be forgotten. Due to huge potholes, commuters are attacked and fear among residents is high. Robbery cases are frequent. This is not acceptable. Prestea deserves a fair share of the national cake," he emphasised.