Nigeria: Govt Boost South Eastern Economy Through PPP, Signs Enugu Airport Concession - ICRC

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has hailed the signing of the concession agreement for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, describing it as a significant milestone in the Federal Government's ongoing efforts to deploy Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to modernise critical national infrastructure, and a major boost for the South Eastern economy.

The PPP agreement, signed by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on behalf of the Federal Government underscores the growing momentum of PPPs as a central pillar of infrastructure delivery under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

The transaction was undertaken under the regulatory guidance of the ICRC, that ensured compliance with the national PPP framework that included the certification of the Business Cases, due diligence, negotiations, approval by the Federal Executive Council and vetting of the Concession Agreement by Federal Ministry of Justice, before the contract was executed, in line with the ICRC Establishment Act.

Commenting on the development, the Director General of ICRC, Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, described the signing as a strong signal of Nigeria's readiness to deepen private sector participation in infrastructure development, noting that the transaction marks the project's commercial close and sets the stage for full implementation in the coming phases.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This concession will strengthen the airport's role as a vital gateway for the Southeast States by enhancing connectivity and providing essential links to domestic and international destinations--supporting tourism, trade and broader economic growth across the region," he said.

He said the concession demonstrates the Federal Government's resolve to unlock private capital, improve service delivery, and reposition strategic national assets for long-term sustainability in line with global best practice.

He said that the Enugu Airport concession aligns with the Commission's ongoing efforts to streamline PPP processes, strengthen inter-agency collaboration and accelerate project delivery, with far-reaching implications for economic expansion across all sectors and regions of the country.

He further explained that, as Nigeria's

PPP regulator, ICRC provided regulatory guidance and transaction assurance to ensure the process aligns with established PPP frameworks, safeguards value for money, and strengthens investor confidence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Ewalefoh commended the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for his relentless efforts and strategic commitment to positioning the state as a key economic destination, noting that such proactive leadership and sustained engagement are critical to delivering transformational infrastructure outcomes. He urged other state governments to emulate the growing example set by subnational leaders--such as the Governors of Enugu, Ondo, Cross River and Lagos States, among others--who are leveraging Public-Private Partnerships to attract investment, accelerate infrastructure delivery and drive inclusive economic growth in their states.

He also commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, for his leadership and instrumental role in driving reforms and advancing private sector participation in the aviation sector, as well as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and all transaction partners for reaching commercial close, reaffirming ICRC's commitment to supporting Ministries, Departments and Agencies as implementation progresses in line with President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.