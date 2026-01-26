Nigeria: Group Raises Concern Over 16 Detained Military Officers' Health

A group, Concerned Pro-Democratic Activists of Nigeria, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevail on the military authorities to expedite action on the investigation and trial of 16 detained military officers.

The group's chairman, Comrade Yusuf Musa Dauda, told journalists in Lafia, Nasarawa State yesterday that the continued detention had been affecting the health of some of the affected officers, and appealed to the authorities to grant them proper medical attention.

Two of the detained officers, Musa Abubakar Sadiq, a Brigadier-General and M. Almakura, a Lieutenant Colonel and an infantry officer, are from Nasarawa State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the military authority on 4th October, 2025 arrested the officers for alleged indiscipline and breach of service regulations.

However, the arrest had triggered speculation of alleged plot for a regime change through a coup d'etat.

But the then director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, debunked the coup rumours, saying the officers had been under detained for various offences and were either awaiting or undergoing trial.

The group noted that whatever were the alleged offences of the affected officers, their prolonged detention without trial or proper legal procedures in a democratic era was wrong.

The group also expressed concern over the complaints that families of the affected military officers are not allowed access to them since their arrest, stressing that such attitude could further aggravate their health condition.

"We are concerned and worried over the sad news that some of the detained officers are falling seriously ill in detention without any proper medical attention.

"We also learnt about the total denial of family members access to see or speak with them since their arrest, to at least Know their conditions and alleviate their worries.

"We are also concerned over their prolonged detention without trial or proper legal procedures in a democratic era.

" We therefore appeal to the federal government, our ever listening President, and authorities concerned to please grant them proper medical attention," it stated.

The group also called on the federal government to allow families of the affected officers access to them in order to ease their worry and reassure their safety.

It equally urged the appropriate authority to either release or charge them to court for legal procedures to prove the allegations.