Liberia: Tears and Tension At 72nd Barracks

Paynesville, Liberia, January 26, 2025 - The Armed Forces of Liberia's (AFL) ongoing effort to evict what it describes as illegal occupants from the 72nd Barracks in Paynesville, Montserrado County, has sparked renewed public outcry, with a Liberian businesswoman warning that the action could wipe out private investments worth millions of United States dollars.

Madam Frances Yonger Morsay, owner of Help Yourself Business Center, broke down in tears as she described what she termed an unjust eviction process, insisting that her business does not fall within the boundaries of the 72nd Barracks claimed by the AFL.

"I am not on the properties of the AFL. Even if we are asked to leave this land, we must be given notice, but we were not given any," Morsay said. "As a Liberian businesswoman, we have invested over 1.5 million United States dollars."

Speaking to reporters at her home over the weekend, Morsay explained that she legally acquired the land from a family she says holds valid deeds dating back to 1970, long before Liberia's civil conflict.

She maintained that in more than ten years of occupying and developing the property, she was never informed by any authority that the land belonged to or was claimed by the Armed Forces of Liberia.

"The land in question is around the Army Barracks, and this is why government intervention cannot be overlooked," she stated, calling on authorities to thoroughly review the situation.

Madam Morsay further disclosed that affected business owners have reached out to the office of the Electoral District Number 5 Representative, Priscilla Cooper, but have yet to receive any form of redress.

She also announced plans to appeal directly to the Office of the President and the Ministry of National Defense, stressing that customers have been unable to access her business center for more than one week due to the barricading of the area.

"If my property is confiscated, I am going to lose 1.5 million United States dollars. I am a Liberian businesswoman; without any support, I reached this far," she added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defense has reiterated its call for the immediate evacuation of all illegal occupants from Camp Ramrod Military Barracks, commonly known as the 72nd Barracks.

In a statement, the Ministry urged civilians unlawfully occupying areas within and around the barracks to vacate within fourteen days, effective Monday, January 19, 2026, noting that the AFL Engineering Battalion would erect physical barricades to demarcate the property.

According to the Ministry, Camp Ramrod has been illegally occupied since the Liberian Civil War, a situation it says has constrained efforts to rehabilitate the facility and expand accommodation for newly recruited personnel.

While the AFL insists that the eviction is necessary for national security, affected business owners like Madam Morsay continue to appeal for government intervention, hoping to avert what they fear could be devastating economic losses.