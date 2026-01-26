Nigeria: Opposition Lawmakers Fault 2025 Budget Implementation

26 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Itodo Daniel Sule

Members of the Opposition Caucus in the House of Representatives have raised concerns over the alleged non-implementation of the 2025 Appropriation Act, warning that key finance officials may be held accountable for what they described as failed commitments to the legislature.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the caucus announced an emergency strategy meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. to deliberate on critical national and legislative issues, particularly fiscal governance, legislative oversight and the performance of minority leadership in the House.

The statement, jointly signed by Caucus Leaders Hon. Fred Agbedi and Hon. Afam Ogene, said lawmakers would closely examine reports that the 2025 budget was not implemented throughout the year, despite the National

Assembly's approval of all loan requests submitted by the Executive.

According to the caucus, members are disturbed by claims that funds appropriated for capital projects were not released as assured to the House. The lawmakers are therefore considering a formal demand for accountability, including a possible call for the removal of the Minister of Finance and the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The caucus accused the officials of giving false assurances that the capital components of the 2025 budget would be executed and that outstanding payment obligations would be settled before the end of the fiscal year.

The opposition lawmakers also plan to demand comprehensive records of all bills passed by the 10th Assembly, including votes, proceedings and all gazetted laws, citing the need for transparency, especially amid recent amendments to tax laws.

