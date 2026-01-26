Liberia: Solomon George Draws Line Between Weah and Boakai, Says CDC Government Was 'Out of Control'

MONROVIA -- Former Montserrado County District No. 7 Representative Solomon C. George, a longtime stalwart of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), has accused ex-President George M. Weah of failing to run his own government, claiming that key decisions were instead controlled by former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah and former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel F. McGill.

George made the remarks over the weekend during his 70th birthday celebration in Monrovia, where he sharply contrasted Weah's leadership with that of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, whom he praised for what he described as greater decisiveness and accountability.

"Weah was never in charge; he left the country in charge of Nathaniel McGill and Samuel D. Tweah," George said.

Allegations of Corruption, Claims of Inaction

George alleged that McGill sold government jobs after the CDC took power and accused Tweah of injecting much of the US$25 million economic stimulus package announced in 2018 into the economy without proper accountability, a move he claimed worsened hardship for ordinary Liberians.

He also criticized Weah for what he described as selective discipline, arguing that the former president failed to act against senior officials facing corruption allegations.

"All these thieves, Weah could not take any administrative action against them," George said. "You go to the Road Fund, then harmonization, all these criminal activities that happened there, he did nothing."

George also referenced the dismissal of Nathaniel Blama, criticizing Weah's decision and alleging the former official was treated unfairly during the COVID-19 period.

Praise for Boakai, Rebuke for Weah

George praised Boakai for suspensions, dismissals and public warnings directed at officials accused of wrongdoing, arguing that the current president has demonstrated administrative leadership he said Weah lacked.

He claimed conditions have improved since Boakai took office, pointing to what he described as reduced rice prices and efforts to improve civil servants' salaries.

George described Weah as "a mismatch" to Boakai in governance and suggested he was personally wronged by the former president.

"That man owes me an apology all the way to Heaven," George said. "But I have thrown it away."

A Government Offer and Political Fallout

George disclosed that Boakai invited him to serve in government, information he said he shared with former Monrovia City Mayor and CDC Secretary-General Jefferson T. Koijee and former District No. 8 Rep. Moses Acarous Gray. He claimed Weah's reaction was hostile.

"I started receiving lambasting and misbehavior from somebody whom I fought for yesterday in life," he said.

"He's an ignoramus," George added, referring to Weah. "Even the time for him to apologize to me has passed."

Current Role

Despite opposition from Weah, George said he is now serving as a consultant to Liberia Petroleum Refining Company Managing Director Amos Tweh, while continuing community work in his former district.

He rejected claims that Weah was responsible for his political rise.

"That man never campaigned for me one day; I campaigned for him," George said. "I fought people he could not fight."

2023 Defeat and Claims of Betrayal

George said he was abandoned by the CDC during the 2023 legislative elections, which he said contributed to his defeat by Rep. Emmanuel Dahn. He further alleged that former House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa backed Dahn's campaign with more than US$50,000.

"Fonati Koffa must know that he will never enjoy politics again; he has wronged me," George said.

On Pride, Protest and Opposition Politics

George described pride as a "cancer" affecting many Liberian leaders and called on public officials to embrace humility, accountability and apologies when they err.

"We made you a president, and if you want to come back, come back in quietness, godliness, and walk with the people," he said.

He said he would support Boakai "with or without a salary" in the interest of peace and reconciliation.

"We are all from one banana tree -- why should we be enemies?" George said.

He also criticized a recent protest organized by Mulbah Morlu, the former CDC chairman and now head of STAND, calling participants "irrational" and alleging they were paid small amounts to demonstrate.

"I want this Boakai government to ignore ignoramuses," George said.

Eyeing 2029, Calls for Unity

George announced plans to contest the District No. 7 seat again in 2029, predicting victory and accusing Rep. Dahn of neglecting constituents, particularly youth and women.

George urged collaboration between the ruling Unity Party and opposition parties, warning that political instability undermines development and discourages investment.

"Instability threatens national growth and scares away investors," he said.