Liberia, EU Sign €25m Grant to Revive Artisanal Fishing, Boost Coastal Livelihoods

MONROVIA -- Liberia and the European Union have signed a €25 million grant agreement to revitalize the country's artisanal fishing sector, strengthen food security and improve livelihoods in coastal communities, government officials said.

The agreement was signed Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning in Monrovia, in the presence of senior Liberian officials and EU representatives.

The project targets Liberia's nine coastal counties and aims to modernize the fisheries value chain, reduce post-harvest losses and expand economic opportunities for fishermen and fish sellers.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan described the agreement as a demonstration of the EU's continued support to Liberia at a time of economic pressure, stressing that the funding is a grant, not a loan.

"This is not about bringing cartons of fish into the country," Ngafuan said. "You have come to help us fish for ourselves."

He said the initiative will focus on improving storage and handling through the construction of cold rooms, installation of ice-making machines and other basic infrastructure intended to reduce waste and increase incomes in fishing communities.

Officials said weak storage and transportation systems have long forced fishermen and fish marketers to lose significant portions of their catch, reducing earnings and limiting food availability. The new investment, they said, is designed to close those gaps and strengthen the entire fisheries value chain.

Acting Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr. said the agreement marks a major step toward improving productivity and sustainability in the sector.

He cited government actions to support artisanal fishing, including reducing canoe licensing fees and intensifying enforcement against illegal fishing, in collaboration with the Liberia Coast Guard.

European Union Ambassador to Liberia Nona Deprez said the project aligns with Liberia's development priorities and will support communities that rely on fishing for survival.

She said fisheries remain critical to food security and household incomes along Liberia's coast and reaffirmed the EU's commitment to supporting the sector.

In addition to infrastructure, the project includes support for training programs at the University of Liberia, Tubman University and other institutions, while strengthening the capacity and reach of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority in coastal counties.

Officials said the project's impact will be measured by improvements in the daily lives of artisanal fishermen and fish sellers and by long-term economic benefits for coastal communities.