West Africa: Liberia to Host Ecowas, Wamz Single Currency Talks As CBL Courts Media Support

MONROVIA -- Liberia will host joint meetings of ECOWAS, the West African Monetary Agency (WAMA) and the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI) from Feb. 4-13, 2026, as regional officials push ahead with plans for a single West African currency and the Central Bank of Liberia urges stronger media engagement on the integration agenda.

The Central Bank's outreach intensified over the weekend during a media orientation workshop in Monrovia, where CBL Deputy Governor for Economic Affairs Dr. Musa Dukuly briefed journalists on the objectives and expected outcomes of the high-level meetings.

Speaking on behalf of CBL Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi, Dukuly described Liberia's hosting of the meetings as a strategic chance to help shape the future of monetary integration in West Africa.

Technical Talks, Policy Decisions

Dukuly said the Monrovia meetings will include technical and policy-level discussions among central bank and regional officials, covering financial sector supervision, non-performing loans, climate-related financial risks, cross-border payments, and progress toward harmonized monetary policy frameworks.

He noted that Liberia's recent shift from an exchange rate-targeting regime to an interest rate-based monetary policy aligns the country more closely with prevailing practices within the WAMZ.

"Some countries are now asking what Liberia is doing differently, given its relatively stable macroeconomic indicators," Dukuly said, adding that the meetings will allow member states to learn from one another.

WAMZ Convergence Still a Hurdle

Dukuly acknowledged that the WAMZ still faces persistent challenges, including difficulties by member states to meet key convergence benchmarks--especially keeping inflation below five percent and maintaining foreign reserves covering at least three months of imports.

He also cited political sovereignty concerns and the need for legislative reforms as factors slowing harmonization efforts across ECOWAS.

The WAMZ includes Liberia, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and The Gambia, with Guinea as the only Francophone member.

Roadmap Toward 2027 Currency Target

Dukuly said the meetings are expected to end with a report and country-specific recommendations that could influence ECOWAS' roadmap toward a proposed single currency by 2027.

Call for Responsible Economic Reporting

Addressing journalists, Dukuly urged accurate and responsible reporting on monetary integration, calling the media both watchdogs and partners in national development.

"This is an opportunity for the media to understand the process and report it credibly," he said. "A well-informed public discourse strengthens confidence in the integration agenda."

The meetings are expected to place Liberia at the center of regional monetary policy discussions as ECOWAS and the WAMZ advance the single-currency plan.