Liberia FA Quietly Suspends Competition Director Amid Transfer Scandal

MONROVIA -- The Liberia Football Association has suspended Competition Manager Joel Freeman for three months over allegations he facilitated the transfer of two players outside the approved domestic transfer window, according to documents and officials familiar with the decision.

The suspension has not been publicly announced on the LFA's official website or social media platforms.

The case involves the movement of strikers Francis Doe and Jeremiah Johnson from Wologisi FC to Howard FC, a third-division club in Margibi County.

According to documents seen by this outlet, the transfers were processed on Dec. 7, 2025 -- more than a week before the domestic transfer window officially opened on Dec. 15.

Transfers Ruled Invalid

The issue surfaced amid heightened scrutiny of football governance during a protest filed by Grand Cape Mount County against Lofa County in the recently concluded 2025-26 National County Sports Meet.

During the protest hearing, the tournament's Organizing Committee disclosed that the LFA confirmed all player transfers must be processed through FIFA's Transfer Matching System (TMS) and the Domestic Transfer Matching System.

The LFA also stated that Liberia's domestic transfer window ran from Dec. 15, 2025, to Jan. 20, 2026. Because the Doe and Johnson transfers were completed before the window opened, officials ruled them invalid.

Allegations Against Freeman

Officials close to the matter said Freeman was not in Monrovia at the time but allegedly instructed another LFA staff member to execute the transfers -- a claim that has intensified criticism of the association's internal controls.

Despite Freeman reportedly serving the suspension, the LFA has not formally published the decision, raising questions about whether Howard FC, Wologisi FC, or the players involved will face additional sanctions.

Stakeholders Question Transparency

The lack of public disclosure has drawn criticism from stakeholders who accuse the LFA of inconsistent enforcement of its rules.

"Suspensions of outsiders are trumpeted like trophies, but when insiders stumble, the silence is deafening," said Emmett Stages Glassco, senior female professional president.

Neither Freeman nor LFA officials have commented publicly. Requests for comment from the association's leadership went unanswered.

Wider Governance Concerns

The controversy has reignited debate over governance and accountability in Liberian football, especially in the National County Sports Meet -- the country's premier grassroots competition and a major platform for talent development and regional pride.

In recent years, however, recurring disputes over eligibility and administrative decisions have increasingly overshadowed the tournament.

Freeman's suspension remains largely undisclosed by the LFA, leaving clubs, players and fans uncertain about the final outcome and renewing calls for greater transparency in football administration.