Liberia: Court Dismisses Charges Against Urban Marketing CEO Allen Brown After Prolonged Delay

MONROVIA -- The Monrovia City Magisterial Court has dismissed all criminal charges against Allen R. Brown Jr., chief executive officer of Urban Marketing Group Inc., ruling that prosecutors failed to act within the legal time limit and effectively stalled the case without proceeding to trial.

Brown had been accused of criminal trespass, criminal mischief, felonious restraint, criminal conspiracy and criminal facilitation, but the matter never advanced to evidence or trial.

At a hearing on Jan. 20, Brown's lawyers from Jones & Jones Law Offices, led by Cllr. Molley N. Gray Jr., filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that the prosecution exceeded the 30-day statutory limit under Rule 9 of the Rules Governing Magisterial Courts.

The defense said the prolonged inaction amounted to an abuse of process and violated Brown's constitutional rights by keeping him under unresolved criminal allegations without due prosecution.

The Ministry of Justice, represented by City Solicitors Alex Hawkins Young, Varfley C. Kulee and Alfred F. Bandiyo, did not oppose the motion and requested that the case be dismissed without prejudice, acknowledging that no evidence had been taken.

In his ruling, Stipendiary Magistrate L. Ben Barco criticized the extended delay and warned against using the courts to unjustly burden defendants.

"The court should not be used to harass a defendant in the name of seeking justice," Barco said.

The court granted the motion and formally dismissed the charges, restoring Brown's full rights and liberties, according to a clerk's certificate issued by Abel Kaley.

Legal observers described the ruling as a reaffirmation of due process protections and limits on prolonged, unresolved prosecution. Brown is now free to resume his personal and professional activities without restriction.