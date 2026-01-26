Nigeria: First Lady Tasks Nigerians On Environmental Protection

26 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to accept environmental protection and cleaning as a societal responsibility.

Tinubu made the call in Abuja on Monday in her message to commemorate the International Day of Clean Energy 2026, with the theme "Clean Energy for People and Planet".

She said that the day was a reminder to all Nigerians of the shared responsibility to protect and preserve their environment.

"I urge us all to embrace renewable energy and sustainable technologies as an essential foundation for survival, healthy living, and environmental stewardship.

"Let us work together to build a greener, healthier planet for all," she said.

She also wished all Nigerians a happy International Day of Clean Energy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Day of Clean Energy, annually marked on Jan. 26, was declared by the United Nations General Assembly (resolution A/77/327).

It is a call to raise awareness and mobilise action for a just and inclusive transition to clean energy for the benefit of people and the planet. (NAN)

