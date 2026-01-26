Liberia: Boakai to Map New Chapter

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, marking two years of leadership with what his administration describes as visible gains and institutional transformation, is expected to outline an ambitious, reform-driven vision for Liberia when he delivers his 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) before the 55th Legislature on Monday, January 26, 2026.

In the address, President Boakai is expected to present a clear legislative agenda, calling on lawmakers to work closely with the Executive to pass priority bills aligned with his ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. He is expected to emphasize laws that strengthen public sector reform, improve service delivery, enhance national security, and promote private-sector investment, while reaffirming respect for the separation of powers and democratic governance.

On the state of the economy, the President is expected to acknowledge persistent challenges while highlighting signs of stabilization, including improvements in fiscal discipline and macroeconomic management. He is also expected to project cautious optimism for 2026, pointing to agriculture, infrastructure, mining, and tourism as key growth sectors capable of creating jobs and boosting domestic production.

President Boakai is further expected to detail Liberia's economic relations with bilateral and multilateral partners, underscoring renewed confidence from institutions such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the African Development Bank, and other development partners. These partnerships, he is expected to note, are supporting critical reforms, budget support, and development initiatives aimed at strengthening Liberia's economic resilience.

His address is also expected to focus on revenue generation and public spending, highlighting progress in expanding the domestic revenue base through improved tax administration, digitalization, and strengthened anti-smuggling measures. Government expenditure, he is expected to stress, is being carefully prioritized toward education, healthcare, road infrastructure, security, and social protection to ensure fiscal sustainability and value for money.

On the state of the Republic, President Boakai is expected to describe Liberia as stable and peaceful, with democratic institutions functioning and civil liberties respected. He is likely to emphasize national unity, reconciliation, and inclusiveness as essential pillars for sustaining peace and fostering development across all counties.

The President is also expected to speak firmly on infractions and the rule of law, reaffirming his administration's zero-tolerance stance on lawlessness and abuse of authority. Continued support for law enforcement agencies and the judiciary is expected to feature prominently, with assurances that justice will be administered without fear or favor.

On transparency and accountability, President Boakai will also highlight steps taken to strengthen public financial management systems, empower oversight institutions, and enforce asset declaration requirements. He is likely to reiterate that combating corruption remains a top priority, noting that accountability is critical to restoring public trust and attracting investment.

Turning to foreign relations, the President is expected to reaffirm Liberia's reengagement on the global stage as a credible and responsible partner. He is likely to highlight strengthened diplomatic ties within ECOWAS, the African Union, and the United Nations, as well as renewed engagement with traditional allies, including the United States.

President Boakai is expected to emphasize that Liberia's foreign policy is increasingly centered on economic diplomacy, aimed at attracting foreign direct investment, expanding trade opportunities, and mobilizing technical and financial support for national development.

He will underscore Liberia's commitment to regional peace and security, noting the country's active participation in regional and international initiatives that promote stability, democracy, and collective security.

As part of his address, President Boakai will call on Liberians at home and abroad to support his reform agenda, stressing that national progress requires shared responsibility. He is likely to reaffirm his administration's commitment to good governance, economic transformation, and a prosperous future for all Liberians.