Liberia: Court Dismisses Criminal Charges Against Ex - Presidential Candidate

The Monrovia City Magisterial Court has dismissed all criminal charges filed against Allen R. Brown, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Urban Marketing Group Inc., citing prolonged prosecutorial inaction and failure to proceed in accordance with the law. He is also a former presidential candidate in 2023 on the Liberia Restoration Party ticket.

The charges, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Felonious Restraint, Criminal Conspiracy, and Criminal Facilitation, were filed in September 2025 by private prosecutors acting through the intestate estate of the late Hilary Tubman, represented by Abdurahman Barry, Michael Morgan, and Rebecca Tubman.

Court Cites 30-Day Rule

Ruling on January 20, 2026, Stipendiary Magistrate L. Ben Barco held that the matter had remained on the docket far beyond the statutory 30-day period allowed for criminal cases before a Magisterial Court, without any evidence of prosecution or good cause shown.

"The law extant in this jurisdiction provides that no criminal case shall remain on the docket of the Magisterial Court to exceed 30 days except for good cause," Magistrate Barco said in his ruling.

Defense Motion Granted

Defense counsel from Jones & Jones Law Offices, led by Cllr. Molley N. Gray, Jr., argued that since the issuance of the writ of arrest in September 2025, the prosecution and private complainants had failed to take any steps to advance the case, resulting in an unlawful restraint of the defendant's liberty.

The defense accordingly requested summary dismissal of the action and restoration of Mr. Brown's liberty.

Prosecution Does Not Object

The prosecution, represented by City Solicitors Alex Hawkins Young, Varfley C. Kulee, and Alfred F. Bandiyo, did not oppose the defense motion.

Prosecutors instead, requested that the dismissal be granted without prejudice, noting that no evidence had been heard in the matter.

Liberty Restored

Granting the defense application, the Court dismissed the case, absolved Mr. Brown of all charges and ordered the immediate restoration of his liberty.

"The Court should not be used to harass a defendant in the name of seeking justice," Magistrate Barco stated.

Clerk's Certificate Issued

A Clerk's Certificate issued by Abel Kaley, Clerk of the Monrovia City Court, confirms that the case was dismissed in favor of the defendant due to prosecutorial inaction and formally restores all rights and liberties restrained as a result of the action.

The dismissal brings the criminal proceedings against Allen R. Brown, Jr. before the Monrovia City Court to a close.