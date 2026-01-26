Liberia: Over One Thousand School Going-Kids At Risk

Tubmanburg City, Bomi County, January 26, 2026: Over one thousand school-going children's futures are currently uncertain following the immediate closure and transfer of the Bomi Junior High School to the C.H Dewey auditorium due to the dilapidated and deplorable condition of the school facility.

The closure of the school was raised by Bomi County Senator, Edwin Melvin Snowe, who described the situation as troubling and embarrassing.

Speaking over the weekend during the Senate plenary, Senator Snowe drew his colleagues' attention to the deplorable condition of the school and its immediate closure, while urging the Senate Committee on Education, Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget to intervene.

" I hope the Education Committee will listen to this. The Bomi Junior High School, the government Junior High School in Bomi County, is currently shut down and transferred to the C. H Dewey High School, borrowing the auditorium from C.H Dewey High School because the school is in a dilapidated and deplorable condition. There are no roofs, windows, or chairs in the school. They are all broken and destroyed. Our children have to walk a distance to reach the C.H. Dewey High School auditorium to attend classes. Some who are not financially potent have already dropped out of school, while some are pregnant." He added.

He reiterated his call for the committee's intervention, arguing that it's quite embarrassing and troubling that a school next door to Monrovia will be in such a deplorable condition and will have to move its operations to the C. H. Dewey High School auditorium.

Meanwhile, Senator Snowe also raised payroll issues, particularly civil servants' salaries, noting that the Ministry of Finance has said the lowest salary for civil servants is US$150.

But he argued that local county officials, including the Chief Commissioner, are not earning the US$150 that the Ministry has been bragging about.

" Most of the local county officials are making far less than US$150. In addition, the payroll still needs to be audited. There are people on the local government payroll who are not working, or whose names have been substituted by someone else. I am appealing to us because we couldn't reach a conclusion on salary homogenization. I am appealing to the Ways and Means and Finance and Budget committees to ensure that our people's salaries are raised to US$150, as our local authorities are complaining. Some are not even on payroll," he concluded.