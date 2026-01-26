Liberia: Bong County - ETA Epsilon Lambda Charts New Path

The Eta Epsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Monrovia, Liberia, has successfully concluded its 2026 Annual Leadership & Planning Retreat, held from January 23 to 25, 2026, in Gbarnga City, Bong County. The retreat marked a significant moment in the Chapter's history, as it was convened outside Montserrado County for only the second time.

Held under the theme "Crafting the Future, Developing Leaders," the three-day retreat brought together Brothers of the Fraternity for thoughtful dialogue and strategic planning focused on leadership development, governance reform, brotherhood, community engagement, and national impact, core principles aligned with Alpha Phi Alpha's ideals of Manly Deeds, Scholarship, and Love for All Mankind.

In addition to internal planning, the Chapter extended its impact to the host community through meaningful service activities. These included an eye-screening outreach and a career development and leadership symposium at Bong County Technical College, reaffirming Alpha Phi Alpha's long-standing commitment to education, mentorship, and community upliftment.

During its core planning sessions, the Chapter adopted a comprehensive set of resolutions to guide its work throughout 2026.

According to a release issued on January 25, the Chapter formally adopted its strategic direction for the year, emphasizing stronger brotherhood, active member engagement, and disciplined execution of programs.

Governance and organizational reforms were also approved, including committee restructuring, enhanced accountability, and strengthened compliance with national insurance, tax, and statutory requirements.

Leadership development was prioritized through endorsement of IMDP certification for officers and members, while the Alpha Scholarship & Awards Ball was elevated as the Chapter's flagship fundraising and educational empowerment initiative.

The Chapter further approved expanded mentorship and education programs targeting youth and emerging leaders, authorized continued strategic consultations on regional engagement, including possible affiliation with the West Africa National Pan-Hellenic Council (WA-NPHC), and reaffirmed its commitment to constructive participation in national discourse on education, youth development, governance, and public policy.

In his State of the Chapter Address, Chapter President Amb. Bro. B. Elias Shoniyin described Eta Epsilon Lambda as "stable, respected, and poised for advancement," emphasizing that the retreat served as a strategic reset designed to move the Chapter from reflection to execution.

The Chapter declared the retreat a resounding success and commended the Brothers of Bong County and the Host Planning Committee, led by Bro. Hon. Henrique Tokpa, Bro. Hon. Prince Moye, Bro. James Sao and others, for their exemplary leadership and hospitality, which ensured a productive and dignified gathering.

The retreat concluded with a thanksgiving service at the Gbarnga First Baptist Church, where Brothers gathered for worship, reflection, and fellowship. As the Chapter departed Bong County, Eta Epsilon Lambda reaffirmed its commitment to unity, discipline, and purposeful action, pledging to transform the resolutions adopted in Gbarnga into measurable outcomes that advance education, leadership, and service to humanity in Liberia.

Alpha Phi Alpha was founded in 1906, and the fraternity is the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity originally established for African American men and now composed of men of virtue around the world. The Fraternity is internationally recognized for its leadership in scholarship, service, and advocacy for social justice and human development.