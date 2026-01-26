Liberia: Civil Society Group Condemns Attack On LFA President, Demands Investigation

MONROVIA — The Civil Society Coalition Against Fraud in Liberia (CSCAF-Liberia) has condemned what it described as a verbal and attempted physical attack on Liberia Football Association President Mustapha I. Raji at the LFA headquarters in Monrovia.

In a statement issued Sunday, the coalition called on the LFA to launch an immediate and independent investigation into an altercation involving Jubilee FC President James Nimene, describing his alleged conduct as a serious breach of football ethics and professional standards.

CSCAF-Liberia said information available to the coalition indicates that Nimene behaved in an "unprofessional, abusive and disrespectful manner" toward Raji inside the LFA president's office. The group said no football official has the right to forcefully enter an administrative office, hurl insults or attempt intimidation.

According to the coalition, the confrontation followed Raji's discovery of alleged unethical and fraudulent actions involving Nimene, including claims related to the collection and misuse of Jubilee FC funds.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The coalition further alleged that Nimene misled the club's chief executive officer, Bishop Klayee, by claiming the LFA was withholding funds because of political support for Cassell Kuoh.

CSCAF-Liberia said financial records contradict that claim and instead point to possible financial improprieties. The coalition said it was troubling that the allegations were followed by a confrontation rather than accountability measures.

The group called for Nimene to be referred to the LFA Disciplinary Committee and sanctioned in line with the laws and regulations governing football in Liberia.

"Football administration is not a battleground for personal aggression or misinformation," the statement said, adding that intimidation, insults and violence must not be tolerated in any institution.

CSCAF-Liberia said it will continue monitoring the matter and urged the LFA to act swiftly in the interest of justice, transparency and the credibility of Liberian football.