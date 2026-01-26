Liberia: PLP Launches Nationwide Membership Drive, Seeks Stronger Grassroots Base

MONROVIA — People's Liberation Party (PLP) political leader Tappla Doe has launched a nationwide membership drive, urging Liberians across the country to join the party as it seeks to expand its grassroots base and strengthen its political reach.

Speaking at the launch, Doe said the PLP is committed to promoting good governance, social justice, accountability and the defense of democratic values, describing the campaign as a step toward building a broader, people-centered political movement.

"Beyond Numbers"

Doe said the exercise is not merely about boosting membership figures, but mobilizing citizens who are prepared to participate actively in shaping Liberia's future.

He said persistent national challenges -- including economic hardship, unemployment, weak institutions and governance shortfalls -- require renewed political engagement grounded in integrity, patriotism and responsible leadership.

Focus on Youth and Women

Doe said the party is positioning itself as a platform for ordinary Liberians, particularly young people and women, to gain greater influence in national decision-making.

"The People's Liberation Party belongs to the people," Doe said. "It is a party built on principles, not personalities, and on service, not self-interest."

"This membership drive is an invitation to Liberians who are tired of empty promises and are ready to work collectively for a better Liberia," he added.

Community Mobilization, Training Plans

Doe urged citizens in all counties to organize at the community level, register as PLP members and take part in party programs and policy debates.

He said the party plans to pair the membership drive with civic education, leadership training and issue-based advocacy, aimed at empowering members and strengthening internal democracy.

PLP officials at the launch described the campaign as a key step toward revitalizing the party ahead of future elections. They said registration activities will be carried out nationwide, with a focus on rural communities and first-time participants in the political process.

The party said it aims to present itself as a credible alternative grounded in transparency, inclusion and national unity, stressing that a strong membership base will be central to advancing its agenda.