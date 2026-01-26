Liberia: Alpha Phi Alpha's Eta Epsilon Lambda Chapter Ends 2026 Leadership Retreat in Bong County

GBARNGA — The Eta Epsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Liberia, has concluded its 2026 Annual Leadership and Planning Retreat in Gbarnga, adopting a wide-ranging agenda aimed at strengthening internal governance, expanding mentorship initiatives and deepening its community service footprint.

The three-day retreat, held Jan. 23-25, 2026, marked a milestone for the chapter as it was the second time the annual gathering was convened outside Montserrado County, organizers said.

Held under the theme "Crafting the Future, Developing Leaders," the retreat brought together members for intensive discussions on strategic leadership, organizational reforms, brotherhood, community engagement and national impact, consistent with the fraternity's ideals of Manly Deeds, Scholarship, and Love for All Mankind.

As part of the retreat, the chapter carried out community service activities, including an eye-screening outreach and a career development and leadership symposium at Bong County Technical College, reinforcing Alpha Phi Alpha's long-standing commitment to education, mentorship and upliftment.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the core planning sessions, the chapter formally adopted its strategic direction for 2026, placing emphasis on stronger brotherhood, active membership engagement and disciplined program execution. Organizers said the retreat also produced governance and organizational reforms, including committee restructuring, enhanced accountability measures and greater compliance with national insurance, tax and statutory obligations.

The chapter further endorsed leadership development through IMDP certification for officers and members and elevated the Alpha Scholarship and Awards Ball as its flagship fundraising initiative to support educational empowerment, with renewed focus on professionalism, transparency and measurable impact.

In addition, members committed to expanding mentorship and education programs targeting youth and emerging leaders, while authorizing continued strategic consultations on regional engagement, including possible affiliation with the West Africa National Pan-Hellenic Council (WA-NPHC). The fraternity also reaffirmed its intent to remain engaged in national discourse, particularly on education, youth development, governance and public policy.

In his State of the Chapter Address, Chapter President Amb. Bro. B. Elias Shoniyin described Eta Epsilon Lambda as "stable, respected, and poised for advancement," saying the retreat represented a strategic reset designed to move the chapter "from reflection to execution."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The chapter commended Brothers in Bong County and the Host Planning Committee for organizing the retreat, citing strong leadership and hospitality that helped deliver what it called a productive and dignified gathering. Those recognized included Bro. Hon. Henrique Tokpa, Bro. Hon. Prince Moye, Bro. James Sao, and other members of the planning team.

The retreat ended with a thanksgiving service at Gbarnga First Baptist Church, where members gathered for worship, reflection and fraternity fellowship. Organizers said the chapter remains committed to unity, discipline and purposeful action, pledging to translate the resolutions adopted in Gbarnga into measurable outcomes that advance education, leadership and service to humanity in Liberia.

About Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Founded in 1906, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African-American men and now men of virtue worldwide. The fraternity is internationally recognized for leadership in scholarship, service and advocacy for social justice and human development.