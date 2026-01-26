Liberia: EU-Backed Media Watchdog Drives Forest Accountability, Pressures State Action

The Liberia Forest Media Watch (LFMW), backed by the European Union and other partners, says its investigative reporting and weekly radio program are forcing stronger accountability in Liberia's forest sector, linking community complaints to government enforcement actions against illegal encroachment, mining and logging.

At a daylong media forum in Monrovia, LFMW Team Lead Paul Kanneh said the group's flagship radio program, Forest Hour, has become a national platform that connects forest-dependent communities directly to regulators, lawmakers and policymakers.

"Forest Hour has become a nationally recognized platform connecting communities with decision-makers," Kanneh said.

Radio Spotlight Spurs Arrests, Task Force Deployment

Kanneh cited a February 2025 case in Nimba County in which community members and local officials arrested Burkinabé migrants accused of clearing forest land for cocoa farming after the chief officer of the Gbei-Gblor Community Forest appeared on Forest Hour.

He said the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) later announced on the same program that it would deploy an intersectoral task force to the Liberia-Côte d'Ivoire border to investigate similar encroachments.

Kanneh also said an FDA-led task force headed by Managing Director Gertrude Korvayahn Nyaley arrested dozens of migrants in Grand Gedeh County on April 10 for alleged cross-border forest crimes.

Land Rental Fees Disbursed to Communities

Kanneh said LFMW's advocacy has also helped push financial benefits to forest communities operating under Forest Management Contracts.

"On March 15, the Government of Liberia disbursed US$685,101 in land rental fees -- 92 percent of the total amount allocated to communities within Forest Management Contracts," he said.

Investigations Trigger Rapid State Response

Through its Rural Reporters News Network, Kanneh said LFMW has increased evidence-based reporting on illegal mining, deforestation, land grabs and human rights abuses--coverage he said has drawn swift responses from security agencies and regulators.

He pointed to incidents in southeastern Liberia where traditional leaders released an FDA ranger who was allegedly held hostage after LFMW reported harassment tied to conservation efforts around a proposed protected area.

Kanneh said the Ministry of Mines and Energy later arrested illegal miners in River Cess, Sinoe and Montserrado counties and shut down two mining companies accused of operating unlawfully.

Legislature Joins the Conversation

Kanneh said the group's work has also prompted increased attention from the Legislature. He cited appearances on Forest Hour by Rep. Jacob C. Debee of Grand Gedeh and Rep. Dorwoan Gleekia of Nimba, who called for investigations into forest encroachment linked to cocoa farming.

He said it was the first time in two years that lawmakers had actively sought participation on the program.

International Reach, Policy Impact

Kanneh said LFMW's reporting has drawn national and international attention, with stories republished by Forest Trends, Environmental Peacebuilding, Mongabay and AllAfrica.

He said one investigation contributed to the government's revocation of a 500-acre customary land lease allegedly issued illegally to a Burkinabé investor, following an LFMW-led media visit to Grand Gedeh County.

Kanneh added that sustained reporting and discussions on Forest Hour culminated in the September arrest of 50 Burkinabé nationals in the Konobo Community Forest for alleged illegal logging.

"This is what real investigative journalism looks like," LFMW reporter Junior Kessely wrote after one story gained international traction. "It consumes time and energy, but it is worth it."

Constraints Persist

Despite growing influence, Kanneh said LFMW continues to face major challenges, including limited funding, restricted access to government information and the need for expanded training for community-based journalists.

He said those constraints underscore the need for sustained independent forest reporting to protect Liberia's natural resources and uphold community rights.