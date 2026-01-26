Liberia: Accounting for Two Years of Stewardship - Boakai Begins Year 3 With a Laundry List of Progress

Later on Monday, January 26, 2026, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr delivers his third Annual Message to the Legislature. In fulfilling his constitutional duty, the President is expected to update the Nation on the state of the country for the past one year through the Legislature.

Interestingly, it would be no surprise if the President uses same message to stroll Liberians through his administration's gains and progress made since he took the oath of office exactly two years ago.

The protocols for the day have been released, which will follow the same traditional norm as have been held as an afternoon ceremony. The exception would be that for a second-year running, the President will do so in the courtyard of the Capitol Building, courtesy of the unfortunate fire incident that damaged the rotunda and portions of the building.

Measuring Progress, Gains Against Challenges

Ahead of President Boakai's annual stock-taking of his administrative charge of the nation, we now examine the level of progress against the challenges of the Unity Party-Administration after two years in charge of the Liberian Nation.

His ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), formally launched early 2025 in the port city of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, is the UP-led government's compass that it says is being used to 'rescue' the country. Expected to run from 2025 to 2029, the Boakai's Administration says the AAID and its accompanying County Development Agendas (CDAs) are "instruments to combat multidimensional poverty, improve livelihoods, and foster equitable progress across the nation".

So, how has the Joe Boakai-Jeremiah Koung Administration fare thus far, especially being graded against its own ARREST Agenda after two years as far as "promoting sustainable socio-economic development" is concerned?

Truth being told, the Boakai Administration has made significant gains in lots of sectors, yet in the face of several daunting challenges. The administration's multi-tasked implementations of several projects aimed at spreading developments across have to some extent expressed strong statements of intents.

Ranging from the electrification of some rural places for the first time to the restoration of light to some communities for the first time in decades; from the aggressive simultaneous constructions, repairing and pavement of roads nationwide that have even broken the Southeastern jinx of 'no travel during the rainy season', it'll be fair for the Administration to be proud of the progress and gains over the last 24 months.

From result-oriented policy decisions that have really reshaped and restored Liberia's image on the foreign front, to ensuring the country's first-ever US$1 billion annual national budget even in the midst of multiple challenges, these gains prove that the Boakai-led government is taking some steps towards fulfilling some of its promises.

Energy & Electrification Sector: For a sector noticeably heavily challenged with unstable electricity supply, the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) over the last year can be commended for recording measurable progress in stabilizing electricity supply, expanding access, modernizing infrastructure, and strengthening institutional governance. This progress on the part of the LEC comes despite persistent sector challenges including demand-supply gaps, aging infrastructure, and financing constraints, according to the 2025 report from the corporation. "LEC's combined efforts across Operations, Technical Services, and Administration laid a solid foundation for improved reliability, affordability, and long-term sustainability", LEC says.

The LEC names some of its key national outcomes achieved in 2025 below:

Expansion of electricity access from 33% to 35% nationwide.

Connection of over 63,000 new customers through urban, peri-urban, and rural electrification programs.

Improved generation reliability through targeted maintenance and capacity restoration.

Advancement of renewable energy and transmission backbone projects.

Approval of a new tariff framework by the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC), reducing tariffs for residential and social customers while safeguarding cost recovery.

Institutional restructuring, governance reforms, and culture change led by the Administration Department.

Foreign Relations: Inheriting a bruised foreign image, the JNB-JKK's Administration targeted an immediate restoration of the country's foreign relations upon ascendency to state power in January of 2024. Over the last two years, the Government has significantly improved the country's diplomatic, multilateral, institutional, and economic diplomacy credentials. Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Government made measurable impacts, risks and mitigations, and priority actions that have repositioned the country's foreign image. Key among that is Liberia's successful bid for the UN Security Council (UNSC) which term it started a few weeks ago and will run up to the end of 2027.

Below is a summary of some of the major achievements at the foreign front:

Under Diplomatic relations and global engagement

United States partnership

Strategic dialogue outcomes: Extension of B1/B2 visa validity for Liberians from 12 to 36 months.

Strategic Health MOU: Five-year partnership Outlines a substantial investment toward improving public health outcomes in Liberia and provides a total of US$124M.

ECOWAS engagement

Judicial outreach: Hosted the President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice for public legal clinics.

Youth & Sports Centre: Liberia won the bid to host the ECOWAS Youth & Sports Development Centre.

Liberia negotiated 3 critical positions which are Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, one Judge position and President for ECOWAS in the next term starting 203

Multilateral initiatives

UN Security Council victory (2026-2027)-Election secured: Liberia won a non-permanent seat, endorsed by ECOWAS and the African Union; Gender in diplomacy-Liberia launched Africa's first Female Feminist Foreign Policy; Decentralization of passport services-service expansion: Bong and Grand Gedeh plus counties beyond Monrovia now have access points-Impact: Reduced travel burdens and wait times; improved citizen trust and service equity, and institutional modernization-Systems reform: Digitization of consular services; transparency improvements in foreign aid management-Impact: Efficiency gains, data integrity, and faster decision cycles; better monitoring and reporting.

Road Works: According to the Ministry of Public Works, the Boakai-led Administration has paved a total of 121.87kmof roads from January 2024 to December 2025 with breakdown as follows: Commenced and successfully maintained 783km of major roads providing pliability to all of the regions in the Country including the Western Region (Brewerville to Bopolu); Northwestern Region (Salayea to Voinjama; Voinjama to Foya; Foya to Mendikorma); Southeastern Region (Tappita to Zwedru; Zwedru to Kanweaken; Pleebo to Barclayville); and the Coastal Region (Buchanan to Greenville); These interventions have eased the burden of high transport costs, encouraged price stability for basic commodities, and provided significant relief to families and their daily living conditions across these regions.

Fully completed the ELWA Junction to RIA Road project including the roundabout at ELWA Junction; Enhance the construction pace of the RIA Road Project and increase the pavement on the road from 8km as of January 2024 to 25km as of December 2025; Increase the physical works progress on the Sanniquellie to Logatuo Road Project from 70% (19km pavement) as of January 2024 to 86% (42km pavement) as of December 2025; Increase the physical works progress on the Ganta to Saclepea Road Project from 53% (20km pavement) as of January 2024 to 56% (25km pavement); Increase the physical works progress on the Saclepea to Tappita Road Project from 21% (0km pavement) as of January 2024 to 92% (53km pavement); Commenced actual works on the Tappita to Toe Town Road Corridor (40km); The procurement processes for recruitment of contractor and monitoring & supervision consultant are been finalized and actual works will commence in 2026 on the Tappita to Zwedru Road Corridor (85km) including from Toe's Town to the Ivorian Border; Detailed engineering design and bidding documents for the Zwedru to John Davis Town (48.5km) have been finalized by the Ministry and submitted to the African Development Bank for review and approval.

Works are expected to commence in 2026; Procurement processes for the hiring of a contractor for the John Davis Town to Putuken to Kelipo (61.5km) are been finalized and works will commence in 2026, and increase the physical works progress on the Kelipo to Fish Town road project from 65% as of January 2024 to 85% with the entire 20km of road stretch paved;

The Public Works Ministry also outlined the below as pending actions it will act upon as the Administration begins its third year already this month: Procurement processes for the Barclayville to Sass Town Road (50km) are being finalized and actual civil works will commence in 2026; On the Coastal Road Corridor (Buchanan to Greenville, 239.2km), financing discussion underway with the AfDB and detailed design is currently ongoing by the Government; a major condition-precedent for AfDB Board approval to finance the Buchanan to Cestos City Junction section; For the Japanese financed Gabriel Tucker Bridge -Freeport Road Corridor (1.9km), detailed feasibility study and engineering design completed and works are expected to commence in 2026; For the Freeport to St. Paul Bridge, works are ongoing and 1.8km has been paved out of the 6.5km; Pavifort Concession Agreement, which will facilitate the construction of 255 kilometers of roads through a public-private partnership framework, has been ratified by the Legislature awaiting Mr. President signing into Law.

This will see works commencing on the following road corridors: St. Paul Bridge - Klay, Klay - Bo Waterside, Klay - Tubmanburg, and Road construction and rehabilitation work ongoing on the following urban/community road corridors: Island Clinic - New Kru Town, VOA - Sand Beach Road, Jahtono Road in Brewerville, Thinker Village - Duport Road, R2 White House Community Road, Bassa Town Road, Chicken Soup Factory Road, Gbengbar's Town Road, Kakata City Streets Pavement, Foya City Streets Pavement, etc.;

Educational Sector: At the Ministry of Education, its achievement record reflects a "shift from fragmented effort to system reform grounded in data, accountability, inclusion, and measurable outcomes, with foundational learning, teacher stability, transparency, and child protection at the center".

An old-aged problem of teacher's workforce stabilization and development witnessed significant progress over the past two year of the Boakai-administration. The Education Ministry notes this among its achievement list, summarized below:

Validated and placed 2,148 qualified volunteer teachers onto the government payroll across all 15 counties.

Removed 1,053 ghost names from the payroll, creating fiscal space for legitimate teacher placement.

Launched the Leaders in Teaching (LiT) Liberia Program, a Mastercard Foundation-supported initiative implemented with Education Development

A noticeable mark in this sector over the last year is the Administration's commitment to ensuring a conducive learning environment and improved infrastructures, including construction of new schools across the country. Below are some of the progress and gains made in this direction:

Construction of Model schools in Bong, Margibi, and Nimba.

Procured 22,000 STEM kits to support hands-on science learning in primary and secondary schools.

Forty (40) public schools were renovated by the Ministry of Education.

Launched the "One Child, One Chair" Initiative in collaboration with CSA, beginning with 525 locally manufactured school chairs, produced through collaboration with vocational training institutions.

Commenced the expansion project of the Liberia School of the Blind, strengthening inclusive education infrastructure.

Secured science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) laboratory equipment and supplies for 50 public secondary schools to support practical science teaching.

Upgraded and constructed new TVET facilities in 8 additional counties.

Launched and began implementation of the "Back to My Classroom" national enrollment campaign, a joint initiative of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and Ministry of Health, using a multi- sectoral model to identify, document, provide basic health services, and re- enroll out-of-school children. The initiative targets up to 250,000 children across seven priority counties.

An improved Labor Sector: Facing prolonged labor issues, the JNB's Administration has done relatively well in addressing those issues which, if sustained, would go a long way in resetting the already challenged labor sector. The Cooper Kruah-leadership has scored many gains, including, instituting several labor reforms that are impacting employees across the country and have significantly improved employers-employees' relationship. While looking to improve more on this, below is a summary of some of the major achievements in this direction:

Providing students across the nation with vacation jobs under the National Vacation Job Program

Established a centralized platform called 'LiberiaWorks' (aimed at tracking professional and talented Liberians for job placement).

Instituting labor reforms that improved employer-employee's relationship at various major concessions.

Reactivated the Occupational Health and Safety Section to mitigate future industrial hazards and accidents.

Increasing the annual Alien Work Permits fees from USD1,000 to USD3,000, in a radical move to discourage the influx of unskilled migrant workers.

Creating employment opportunities for Liberians and raising a substantial amount of revenue contribution to the National Budget.

Agricultural Sector: The agricultural sector remains central to the JNB-JKK's national development plan as far as food security, and job creation are concerned. During the year, the Ministry of Agriculture says more than 198,000 farmersbenefited from government support, including extension and advisory services, improved seeds, mechanization, climate-smart practices, animal health services, and improved access to markets. With the support of development partners, the Ministry adds that a further 35,000 farmers were reached, with strong participation by women and young people.

Revenue Generation: Over the past two years, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) recorded significant and historic gains in domestic revenue mobilization, reflecting strengthened compliance, improved enforcement, and sustained institutional reforms. Below is a summary of some of the LRA's major achievements over the past two years:

In 2024, domestic revenue reached US$699 million, up from US$612 million in 2023, representing a US$87 million increase.

In 2025, revenue has risen further to approximately US$825 million, an increase of US$126 million over 2024, and the highest domestic revenue collection in Liberia's history.

Taken together, domestic revenue increased by US$213 million between 2023 and 2025, marking a 35% growth over two years.

Looking at the broader trend, revenue has grown steadily from US$577 million in 2021 to US$825 million in 2025, an overall increase of US$248 million in four years (with US$213 million of that amount over the past two years), underscoring the strengthening of Liberia's domestic revenue base.

These results have been achieved despite institutional capacity constraints, and reflect improved taxpayer compliance, enhanced inter-agency collaboration, and a stronger focus on domestic resource mobilization to finance national development.

Year 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 USD Millions 825 699 612 615 577 484 436 462 452

It would be important to emphasize that the US$825 million is not the final number for 2025. The amount is still growing because collection is still ongoing. The final figure for this year will be announced in the first quarter of next year when all reconciliation has been completed.

Water and Sewage Sector: The water and sewage sector is one area noticeably revamped under the Boakai's Administration. The Liberia Water and Sewage Corporation (LWSC) made huge strides in addressing the perennial sewage situation in Central Monrovia, relaying sewer pipes on Center Street, Benson Street, Carey Street and Gurley Street. This has reduced the flow of sewage in the streets.

Here's a summary below of progress in this direction for the past two years since the UP-led administration took over:

We have reconnected more than 500 homes in central Monrovia to the sewage network. Operationalize the Bopolu Water system and extend it. Households can now apply for connection. Connected 3,210 low-income homes to pipe water with funding from the World Bank. We did 1,310 paid connections to pipe water. 3210+1,310=4,520, that's the total connection. Completed 8.5 kilometers of the 10 km 48-inch water transmission pipeline from White Plains. Started the water system construction in Greenville and Pleebo and have also started the rehabilitation and expansion of the Zwedru Water System. Conducted feasibility studies for Buchanan, Ganta and Kakata.

Conclusion

As President Boakai leads his team to begin its third year, these simultaneous developmental initiatives and projects are so far reflective of the Unity Party-led administration's promise of 'rescuing' the country. And the Administration has been relentless in showcasing these gains and progress, sector by sector and as drawn across various government ministries, agencies and public corporations.