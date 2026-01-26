Liberia Reels in €25m EU Fisheries Grant

The Government of Liberia and the European Union (EU) have signed a €25 million grant financing agreement aimed at strengthening the artisanal fisheries value chain, improving livelihoods, and enhancing food security across Liberia's nine coastal counties.

The agreement was signed at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, in a ceremony attended by senior Liberian officials, EU representatives, and development partners.

Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, who signed on behalf of the Government of Liberia, described the agreement as a testament to the EU's long-standing and reliable partnership with Liberia, particularly during difficult economic periods.

He recalled the EU's timely budget support in 2024, which was contingent on Liberia meeting agreed performance targets, paving the way for continued cooperation.

Minister Ngafuan emphasized that the fisheries project is grant-based, not a loan, and directly supports livelihoods by empowering Liberians within the sector. "This is not about bringing cartons of fish," he said. "You have come to help us fish for ourselves."

The project will support artisanal fishers and fishmongers through improved cold storage, ice-making facilities, fish handling infrastructure, job creation, and reduced post-harvest losses. These interventions are expected to raise incomes, strengthen food security, and improve household welfare in coastal communities.

EU Ambassador Nona Deprez reaffirmed the EU's commitment to Liberia's artisanal fishing communities, highlighting that the project aligns with Liberia's ARREST Agenda, national fisheries policies, and the EU's Global Gateway strategy. "Fisheries are vital for livelihoods, nutrition, and economic resilience along Liberia's 600-kilometer coastline," she said.

NaFAA Director General-Designate J. Cyrus Saygbe, Sr. described the €25 million agreement as a landmark investment that will strengthen artisanal fisheries, protect Liberia's waters, and empower fishing communities nationwide.

Reflecting on a long-standing coastal saying, he noted: "When the tide is right and the net is strong, even the smallest canoe can return with abundance. But without strong institutions and effective protection at sea, even calm waters cannot secure sustainable livelihoods for fishermen."

"Today, we are strengthening the net, protecting our waters, and empowering Liberia's fisheries sector to reach its full potential," Mr. Saygbe said.

He stressed that the financing represents far more than a financial transaction, describing it as a bold statement of trust and partnership, reflecting the EU's confidence in NaFAA's reform agenda and the Government of Liberia's commitment to transforming the fisheries sector into a pillar of inclusive growth, sustainability, and food security.

The project will have a transformative impact on artisanal fishermen and fishmongers across Liberia's coastal counties.

Mr. Saygbe highlighted recent measures to ease burdens on artisanal fishermen, including a 25 percent reduction in canoe licensing fees, initiatives to strengthen fishmongers' business skills, and improved market access through NaFAA's Quarterly Fish Market Day, which connects producers and consumers while promoting fair trade.

Artisanal fisheries remain critical to Liberia's economy, providing employment and livelihoods for thousands and contributing significantly to national food and nutrition security.

Despite its importance, the sector faces challenges such as high post-harvest losses, limited market access, weak value addition, inadequate infrastructure, and limited institutional and technical capacity.

The project addresses these challenges through a comprehensive, inclusive approach, with a particular focus on women and youth, who play central roles along the fish value chain.

The financing will enhance productivity and sustainability, reduce post-harvest losses through improved fish handling, processing, and storage, strengthen value addition and market linkages, increase incomes and employment opportunities, and build the institutional and technical capacity of fisheries stakeholders.

Mr. Saygbe also underscored the importance of the grant in addressing Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing by migrant vessels, which threatens sustainability, livelihoods, and national revenue.

He noted that the project will reinforce collaboration with the Liberia Coast Guard to enhance coastal patrols, particularly in the South-Eastern and North-Western regions, safeguarding Liberia's waters for future generations.

Institutional strengthening and human capacity development form a core component of the financing. The support will enhance the Liberia Artisanal Fishermen Association and the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences at the University of Liberia.

Short-term certificate and diploma programs will also be introduced at the University of Liberia, Tubman University in Maryland County, and selected community colleges to build skills, professionalism, and economic opportunities for fishmongers, processors, and coastal communities.

The project aligns with NaFAA's decentralization agenda, with the first regional office expected to open in Harper, Maryland County, by July 2026, bringing regulatory services, technical support, and economic opportunities closer to fishing communities.

The initiative also complements preparations for Liberia's first post-war Fisheries Investment Conference, scheduled for March 30-31, 2026, which will signal that Liberia's fisheries sector is organized, transparent, and open for responsible investment.

Describing the EU financing as a major leap forward, Mr. Saygbe said it will establish frameworks to reduce post-harvest losses, strengthen quality assurance, and improve units of measure for fishmongers nationwide, resulting in better incomes, fairer trade, reduced waste, and improved food security for Liberians.

"Together, we are ensuring that when Liberian fishermen cast their nets, they do so in protected waters, supported by strong institutions, skilled communities, and a thriving, sustainable fisheries sector," he concluded.

The project is expected to increase efficiency and competitiveness of the artisanal fish value chain, improve the quality and safety of fish and fishery products, enhance incomes and livelihoods for fishers and processors, and strengthen institutional coordination and governance within the fisheries sector.

The signing represents a significant milestone in Liberia's efforts to advance sustainable fisheries development and inclusive economic growth, reflecting the strong partnership between the Government of Liberia and the European Union.