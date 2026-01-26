Lesotho: Three Accused of Stealing From Lesotho Organisation for the Blind

Trio appeared in court on Friday

Three former senior officials of an NGO in Lesotho have been charged with defrauding the organisation of nearly M1-million (M1 = R1).

The trio is accused of siphoning funds from the Lesotho National League of Visually Impaired Persons (LNLVIP). They appeared in the Maseru Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The accused are Cecilia Rahlao, the former accountant; Mabataung Khetsi, the former secretary-general; and Tlalane Lebusa, the former treasurer.

They face multiple counts of corruption, and alternative charges of theft and fraud. According to the charge sheet, the accused used their senior positions within the organisation to misappropriate about M963,000 and make numerous unauthorised cash withdrawals between October 2021 and December 2023.

The prosecution also contends that the accused committed fraud by intentionally making false representations to bank staff, claiming they were authorised to withdraw large sums over the counter.

This was in contravention of the organisation's internal practice of avoiding over-the-counter cash withdrawals as a risk-mitigation measure. The accused concealed this policy from the bank.

Withdrawals of about M729,300, M140,400, and M92,000 were made from three different bank accounts belonging to the organisation.

Between June and December 2022, several transactions ranging between M5,000 and M13,000 were recorded.

The frequency and value of the withdrawals increased in 2023, with Rahlao, the former accountant, accused of making dozens of transactions.

Some single withdrawals were as high as M24,700 and M20,000, with funds frequently credited directly to the names of the accused.

The prosecution argues that these actions contravene the Prevention of Corruption and Economic Offences Act of 1999 and the Penal Code Act of 2010.

The three women were granted bail during their appearance on Friday. Each was released on M4,000 bail and ordered to provide a M30,000 surety, which they paid.