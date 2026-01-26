Liberians Await Boakai's SONA Amid Economic, Foreign Policy Gains, Lingering Challenges

Monrovia — Since taking office, the Joseph Boakai administration has pointed to efforts to restore fiscal discipline, strengthen domestic revenue collection, and reduce waste in public spending. Government officials cite renewed engagement with international financial institutions and development partners, as well as measures aimed at stabilizing the Liberian dollar.

However, for many Liberians, these reported gains remain largely theoretical. Rising food prices, high transportation costs, widespread unemployment--particularly among young people--and stagnant wages continue to define daily life for most households.

Anticipation Builds Ahead of Third SONA

In keeping with Article 58 of the 1986 Constitution, which requires the President to report annually to the Legislature on the fourth Monday of January, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is scheduled to address lawmakers today, January 26, 2026.

The address will outline the administration's legislative agenda for the new session and provide a comprehensive overview of the country's economic performance, including revenues, expenditures, and policy priorities.

Set for the traditional 4:00 p.m. local time, the State of the Nation Address (SONA) is expected to draw nationwide attention, with Liberians tuning in via radio, television, and online platforms to assess the direction of the Unity Party (UP)-led government.

Economic Front: Largest National Budget in Liberia's History

One of the major highlights expected in the President's address is the passage of Liberia's largest national budget to date--US$1.2 billion--marking a historic high in public spending.

More than 90 percent of the budget is financed through domestic resource mobilization, with external financing accounting for only a small portion.

Domestic revenue projections include US$726.97 million in tax revenue, US$83.92 million in non-tax revenue, US$200 million in Mittal Steel signing bonus, and US$28 million in contingent revenue.

The administration has described this milestone as evidence of improved fiscal discipline and stronger revenue performance.

Revenue Generation Gains

Over the past two years, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has recorded historic gains in domestic revenue mobilization, attributed to improved compliance, enhanced enforcement, and institutional reforms.

According to published data, domestic revenue rose from US$612 million in 2023 to US$699 million in 2024, an increase of US$87 million. In 2025, collections reportedly climbed to approximately US$825 million, representing a further US$126 million increase--the highest domestic revenue intake in Liberia's history.

Overall, domestic revenue grew by US$213 million between 2023 and 2025, reflecting a 35 percent increase over two years. Broader trends show revenue rising from US$577 million in 2021 to US$825 million in 2025, underscoring a strengthening domestic revenue base despite capacity constraints.

Launch and Implementation of US$8.38 Billion ARREST Agenda

In January 2025, the government officially launched the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID)--a five-year, US$8.38 billion national development plan covering 2025 to 2029.

Launched in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, the plan aims to transition Liberia to a lower-middle-income country by focusing on poverty reduction, job creation, and infrastructure development across six strategic pillars.

Under the financing framework, 70 percent (US$5.86 billion) is expected from development partners, private investors, and the diaspora, while 30 percent (US$2.52 billion) will be financed by the Liberian government.

The administration reports progress in agriculture, road connectivity, concession reform, education, sanitation, tourism, and technology. In education, the World Bank approved the US$88.7 million EXCEL Project, while the Presidential Scholarship Program supported 455 underprivileged students nationwide.

Foreign Policy Gains: Election to UN Security Council

One of the administration's most significant diplomatic achievements was Liberia's election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a Non-Permanent Member for the 2026-2027 term.

Liberia secured 181 of 188 votes, signaling renewed international confidence and restoring the country's standing in global diplomacy.

The government credits extensive diplomatic engagements across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas for the success, alongside improved multilateral and economic diplomacy through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Infrastructure Development

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the Boakai administration paved 121.87 kilometers of roads between January 2024 and December 2025, while maintaining 783 kilometers of major road corridors nationwide.

Ongoing projects include the RIA Road, Sanniquellie-Logatuo, Ganta-Saclepea, Saclepea-Tappita, and Kelipo-Fish Town corridors, alongside newly initiated projects such as the Tappita-Toe Town Road and planned works extending to the Ivorian border.

Government officials say the improvements have eased transport costs, stabilized commodity prices, and improved regional connectivity.

Agriculture and Energy

Agriculture remains a key pillar of the AAID. The Ministry of Agriculture reports that over 198,000 farmers benefited from government support in 2025, with an additional 35,000 farmers reached through donor-supported programs, including women and youth.

In the energy sector, the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) reports expanded electricity access from 33 percent to 35 percent, connection of over 63,000 new customers, improved generation reliability, and progress in renewable energy and transmission projects.

Social Welfare Measures

On the social front, the government introduced the first group medical insurance scheme for civil servants within the Office of the President, with the state covering 60 percent of premiums beginning January 2026.

The administration has also emphasized youth development, volunteerism, and community service as part of its social policy agenda.

Lingering Challenges: Cost of Living, Jobs, Corruption

Despite reported gains, economic hardship remains widespread. Rising food prices, high transportation costs, and unemployment--especially among young people--continue to erode household incomes and fuel public frustration.

President Boakai's pledge of "no business as usual," made during his January 22, 2024, inaugural address, remains under scrutiny. While hundreds of officials have been suspended for failing to declare assets or for alleged corruption, many Liberians believe weak enforcement and fragile institutions continue to undermine accountability.

As President Boakai delivers his third State of the Nation Address, Liberians at home and abroad will be listening closely--not only for achievements, but for clear, practical solutions to the challenges shaping their daily lives.