Liberia: Margibi Bar Association Calls for Probe Into Alleged Match-Fixing Involving County Sports Officials

Kakata — The Margibi County Bar Association (MCBA) has called for the launch of a formal investigation into allegations of match-fixing involving technical staff and players of the Margibi County Sports Association during the just-ended National County Sports Meet.

Last week, the Liberia Football Association (LFA) initiated a high-stakes preliminary investigation into allegations of match manipulation and bribery during the ongoing 2025/2026 National County Sports Meet. The probe led to the immediate provisional suspension of three key officials associated with the Margibi Sports Association.

Those suspended include Mr. Tonny Walker, Chairman of the Margibi County Steering Committee and President of SUSA; James Gbah, Captain of the Margibi County team and a player for Champ Football Academy; and S. Warmann Yeafapolee, Head Coach of Margibi County and SUSA.

The investigation centers on a suspicious quarterfinal match between Margibi and Grand Kru Counties played on January 11. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, a result that enabled both teams to advance to the semifinals with five points each.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In response to the allegations, the Margibi County Bar Association wrote to Margibi County Superintendent OJay Morris, stating that the Bar has taken serious note of reports concerning alleged match-fixing involving technical staff and players of the Margibi County Sports Association.

The MCBA described the allegations as deeply troubling, noting that they have the potential to undermine the integrity, investment, and spirit of competitive sports within the county.

"In light of these serious accusations, the MCBA hereby calls upon the local county authority to launch a thorough and impartial investigation into these matters," the Bar stated in its communication.

It added that such allegations strike at the heart of fair play and threaten to derail the collective efforts and sacrifices made by athletes, supporters, and other stakeholders.

The communication, signed by MCBA President Lt. /Col. Cllr. Thomas P. Bombo and obtained by FrontPage Africa, urged swift action and called for any individuals found culpable to be dealt with in accordance with applicable laws and regulations governing sports administration in Liberia.

The Bar emphasized that preserving the integrity of sports competition demands decisive action and appropriate sanctions.

Furthermore, the MCBA strongly recommended that the county authority establish institutional mechanisms to ensure accountability, transparency, and fairness in all sports-related activities, stressing that such measures are essential to prevent a recurrence of similar allegations and to restore public confidence in the county's sports administration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The MCBA also stated that it remains available to assist the county authority, if required, in any proceedings related to the investigation.

"We remain committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice in all matters affecting our community," the MCBA noted.