Liberia: PLP Rebrands, Launches Membership Drive As Tappla Doe Calls On Liberians for Renewed Support

Monrovia — The People's Liberation Party (PLP) has officially launched a nationwide membership drive, signaling a renewed push to rebuild its grassroots base and expand its political reach following the death of its founding political leader.

Speaking at the launch, PLP Political Leader Tappla E. Doe called on Liberians from all walks of life to join the party, describing the exercise as a critical step in strengthening democratic participation and repositioning the PLP as a viable political alternative.

Doe emphasized that the membership drive goes beyond increasing numbers, stressing that the party seeks to build a movement of conscious and committed citizens dedicated to national development.

"The People's Liberation Party remains committed to good governance, social justice, accountability, and the protection of democratic values," Doe said. "This is about mobilizing Liberians who are ready to work collectively for a better Liberia."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He noted that Liberia's persistent challenges--including economic hardship, unemployment, weak institutions, and governance deficits--require renewed political engagement driven by integrity, patriotism, and people-centered leadership.

According to Doe, the PLP offers a platform for ordinary Liberians, particularly young people and women, to play a more active role in shaping the country's future.

"The People's Liberation Party belongs to the people. It is a party built on principles, not personalities, and on service, not self-interest," he added. "This membership drive is an invitation to Liberians who are tired of empty promises."

Doe encouraged citizens across the counties to organize at the community level, register as members, and actively participate in the party's programs and policy discussions.

He also outlined plans for civic education, leadership training, and issue-based advocacy as part of the party's broader strategy to empower its membership.

Party officials present at the event described the membership drive as a crucial step toward revitalizing the PLP ahead of future political engagements. They disclosed that registration activities will be conducted nationwide, with special focus on rural communities and first-time political participants.

The PLP was officially accredited as a full-fledged political party by the National Elections Commission (NEC) in December 2020.

Its first Political Leader and Standard Bearer was renowned Liberian psychologist Dr. Daniel Cassell, who died of a heart attack in the United States on December 25, 2022.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Tappla E. Doe currently leads the party as Political Leader and Representative Bernard Blue Benson of Montserrado County District #17 as National Chairman.

Saturday's launch brought together hundreds of partisans and supporters from across Montserrado County's 17 districts and other parts of the country. Party officials expressed optimism that the exercise would encourage the return of members who left during the 2023 general and presidential elections.

"This event marks a significant milestone in our party's journey as we showcase our rebranding efforts and unveil our Homecoming Program, designed to help transform our nation's future," a PLP statement issued in Monrovia said.

The PLP was founded to engage Liberians in the political process and to offer an alternative political force anchored in social justice and national development. Its ideology centers on economic inclusion, equity, and inclusive participation regardless of county, tribe, or social status.

The party prioritizes key sectors including education, health, employment, agriculture, infrastructure, and socio-economic empowerment.