Liberia: Plan UK Conducts Technical Field Visit to Nyehn Town, Showcasing Impact of Liberia Women Empowerment Project

Nyehn Town, Todee District, Rural Montserrado County -- The Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP), in collaboration with Plan International UK, recently conducted a high-level technical field visit to Nyehn Town in Todee District, Rural Montserrado County, to assess progress and showcase the impact of the project on women's economic empowerment at the community level.

The visit, led by LWEP and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP), brought together representatives from Plan International UK, Plan International Liberia, the Project Management Unit, Montserrado County authorities and Service Providers, including CRS, ActionAid, FCI, DCI, Medical Liberia, Raising Voices, Viamo and Keep Liberia.

The delegation was formally received by local authorities and community leaders, including the Town Chief, followed by an official briefing from the Montserrado County Gender Coordinator, who outlined the objectives, achievements, and implementation status of LWEP in the district.

During the visit, women beneficiaries proudly displayed the progress of their enterprises supported under LWEP.

These included soap-making, perfume production, gari processing, pineapple farming, baking of various bread products, and other small-scale agribusiness and trade initiatives.

The field engagement provided an opportunity for the visiting delegation to interact directly with women-led enterprises and Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs), observe business operations and listen to firsthand testimonies on how access to training, financing, and digital tools has transformed livelihoods.

Plan UK Commends Community Ownership and ResilienceSpeaking during the visit, Madam Tsungai Mohumucha, Director of International Programmes at Plan International UK, praised the community for its strong participation, resilience, and ownership of the project.

"As we begin this planting season, let me first say well done to you all," Madam Mohumucha said.

"Climate change is real, and it is one of the major challenges facing the world today. It is encouraging to see that this project is addressing climate-related issues and supporting communities to adapt and build resilience."

She further commended the effectiveness of Village Savings and Lending Schemes in helping women expand their businesses, noting that community-led conflict resolution mechanisms--locally referred to as hala-hala demonstrated true ownership and sustainability.

"What impressed me deeply was the level of community participation. When communities take the lead in resolving their own challenges, it strengthens sustainability, and that is exactly what we want to see," she added.

Madam Mohumucha also applauded collaboration with government institutions, particularly the Ministry of Gender and the World Bank, and emphasized the importance of linking women's economic empowerment with child protection, education, and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention.

"No form of abuse rape, child abuse, or gender-based violence should ever be swept under the carpet," she stressed, commending the use of referral pathways such as the national hotline 116.

One of the key highlights of the visit was the testimony of Kou Dorkago, Chairlady of the Peace Mother Club VSLA, who shared the journey of her group since its establishment in 2002.

She explained that while the group initially struggled with limited training and financial management skills, support from LWEP partners including Plan International, CRS, the Ministry of Gender, and the World Bank, provided critical training on climate-smart agriculture, savings and loan management, accountability, and recordkeeping.

"Today, we are proud to show the world that women can be empowered, and that empowerment works when given the right support," Madam Dorkago said, expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Gender and all partners for believing in women at the grassroots.

Another beneficiary, MaFatu Washington, an individual entrepreneur, described how the project restored her confidence and transformed her business.

"I started my business with 85 bags, and today I can sell wholesale instead of retail," she said. "This has greatly improved my income and my ability to support my household."

The visit also featured a session on the Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM), highlighting how communities can provide feedback, report concerns, and access referral services, particularly for GBV-related cases.

Partners emphasized that accountability and transparency remain central to LWEP's implementation.

LWEP is a US$44.6 million initiative funded by the World Bank and implemented by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection through national and international partners.

The project supports the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development by promoting inclusive, gender-responsive economic growth and strengthening the resilience and agency of women and girls.

Delivering the closing statement, Madam Miriam Murray, Country Representative of Plan International Liberia, thanked all partners, government representatives, and donors for their unwavering support.

"Training alone is not enough," Madam Murray said. "When people receive both knowledge and resources, they take opportunities seriously and grow. What we saw here today is evidence of what Liberian women are capable of achieving."

She encouraged continued investment in women and children, noting Liberia's historic legacy as Africa's first country to elect a woman president and emphasizing education as a pathway to long-term development.

"When we invest in our children, we invest in the future we leave behind," she concluded.

The visit reaffirmed the shared commitment of government and development partners to advancing women's economic empowerment, strengthening community systems, and ensuring that Liberian women and girls continue to thrive.