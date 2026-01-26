Liberia: Rural Security At Risk As Nyehn Town Police Station Falls Apart

The deteriorating condition of the Nyehn Town Police Station has evolved from an infrastructure problem into a public safety and humanitarian concern, leaving thousands of residents in Todee District increasingly vulnerable to crime and insecurity.

Constructed during the era of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL), the police station has suffered years of neglect. Today, its leaking roof, damaged structure, and lack of basic logistics highlight what residents describe as the persistent marginalization of rural communities in national security planning.

"This police station is falling apart, and so is our safety," said James Kollie, a youth leader in Nyehn Town. "When it rains, officers are busy protecting files instead of protecting people. That alone tells you how bad things are."

As the only police facility serving the entire Todee District, the Nyehn Town Police Station is critical to maintaining law and order across several remote communities. However, residents say the facility's poor condition has weakened police effectiveness and eroded public confidence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Market woman and mother of five, Esther Doe, described living in constant fear.

"At night, we sleep with fear," she said. "There are no patrols because the police have no motorbikes or vehicles. If something happens, help will not come on time."

A police officer assigned to the station, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, confirmed the challenges.

"We are committed to serving the people, but the conditions are extremely difficult," the officer said. "When it rains, water enters the station. We have no patrol vehicles, no computers, and sometimes no basic stationery. It affects our work and our morale."

Residents said the leaking roof has persisted for more than 15 years without any major rehabilitation. During heavy rainfall, officers are forced to move chairs, documents, and equipment to prevent damage, disrupting investigations and creating unsafe working conditions.

Community elder Samuel K. Paye said the neglect sends a troubling message to rural citizens.

"It feels like rural people don't matter," he said. "Since this government came, nothing has changed here--no renovation, no support. Security should not depend on where you live."

The lack of mobility has further compounded the situation. Without functional motorbikes or patrol vehicles, police response times remain slow, often allowing suspects to escape before officers arrive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Elderly resident Ma Bendu Johnson lamented the growing insecurity.

"Criminals know the police cannot move fast. That is why crime is increasing," she said. "Sometimes, by the time police hear, the people are already gone."

The worsening conditions have also led to dangerous consequences. Frustrated residents say some community members are increasingly resorting to vigilante actions--an alarming trend that threatens human rights and risks innocent lives.

"People are desperate," said resident Miatta Dean. "But taking the law into our own hands can bring more suffering."

Despite the challenges, residents acknowledged the dedication of officers assigned to the station but stressed that commitment without support is insufficient.

Community members are now making an urgent appeal to the Government of Liberia, particularly the leadership of the Liberia National Police (LNP), to rehabilitate the Nyehn Town Police Station and provide essential logistics, including motorbikes, communication equipment, and basic office supplies.

They also called on international partners and donor agencies to support rural security reforms, capacity building, and training for LNP officers serving in hard-to-reach areas.

"The people of Nyehn Town deserve dignity, safety, and protection," residents said in separate remarks. "A strong police presence is not a luxury; it is a basic human need."

Residents warned that without immediate intervention, the continued neglect of rural security infrastructure could escalate into a broader crisis with consequences extending far beyond Todee District.