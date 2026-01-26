Ghana: GAF Denies Exploitation of Ghanaian Peacekeepers in Lebanon

26 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied allegations circulating in the media suggesting the exploitation of Ghanaian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The publication alleged that Ghanaian troops had been banned from shopping outside the camps of the Ghanaian Battalion (GHANBATT) and were required to pay for their own airfare during leave to Ghana.

In a press statement issued in Accra and signed by the Acting Director-General of Public Relations of the GAF, Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin of the Ghana Navy, and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday, the GAF described the claims as false.

The statement clarified that due to the volatile security situation in UNIFIL's area of operation, the UNIFIL Force Headquarters had facilitated the establishment of 11 shops operated by local Lebanese within two GHANBATT locations, in addition to one post exchange shop run by the Battalion.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

"Many other battalions within UNIFIL operate under similar arrangements. This provides troops with the option to purchase items from several outlets and not only from the post exchange shop, contrary to what has been reported," the statement said.

Addressing claims that troops paid for their own airfare during leave, the GAF stated that the allegation was untrue, emphasising that the Government of Ghana continued to fully fund airfare for all Ghanaian peacekeepers, including those serving with UNIFIL.

The GAF cautioned that the dissemination of misinformation could undermine troop discipline and morale, and potentially tarnish the image of the country.

The statement therefore appealed to media practitioners to cross-check facts thoroughly before publication.

By Times Reporter

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.