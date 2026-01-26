Ghana: GAF Denies Exploitation of Ghanaian Peacekeepers in Lebanon

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied allegations circulating in the media suggesting the exploitation of Ghanaian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The publication alleged that Ghanaian troops had been banned from shopping outside the camps of the Ghanaian Battalion (GHANBATT) and were required to pay for their own airfare during leave to Ghana.

In a press statement issued in Accra and signed by the Acting Director-General of Public Relations of the GAF, Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin of the Ghana Navy, and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday, the GAF described the claims as false.

The statement clarified that due to the volatile security situation in UNIFIL's area of operation, the UNIFIL Force Headquarters had facilitated the establishment of 11 shops operated by local Lebanese within two GHANBATT locations, in addition to one post exchange shop run by the Battalion.

"Many other battalions within UNIFIL operate under similar arrangements. This provides troops with the option to purchase items from several outlets and not only from the post exchange shop, contrary to what has been reported," the statement said.

Addressing claims that troops paid for their own airfare during leave, the GAF stated that the allegation was untrue, emphasising that the Government of Ghana continued to fully fund airfare for all Ghanaian peacekeepers, including those serving with UNIFIL.

The GAF cautioned that the dissemination of misinformation could undermine troop discipline and morale, and potentially tarnish the image of the country.

The statement therefore appealed to media practitioners to cross-check facts thoroughly before publication.

By Times Reporter

