Ghana: Govt Increases Funds for Adjudication of Chieftaincy Disputes

The government has increased the quarterly allowance allocated for the adjudication of chieftaincy disputes from GH¢30,000 to GH¢50,000, effective April 1, 2026.

The Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, disclosed this during a familiarisation visit to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa on Thursday.

The increment, which forms part of broader government efforts to support traditional institutions and enhance their effectiveness, is aimed at strengthening the capacity of the Judicial Committees of the Regional Houses of Chiefs to deliver timely and effective justice.

Mr Ibrahim said the move was a deliberate step to address longstanding financial constraints that had hindered the effective adjudication of chieftaincy disputes.

He attributed delays in case resolution in the past to inadequate funding, emphasising that the enhanced allocation would improve proceedings, increase efficiency, and uphold the dignity of the adjudication process.

"The increment will support Judicial Committees in meeting logistical and administrative demands, promoting timely and effective justice," he stated.

The minister acknowledged the significant role played by the Judicial Committees in maintaining order in communities, noting that their work promoted peace, stability, and social cohesion in areas affected by misunderstandings and disputes.

He emphasised that empowering traditional authorities, particularly in their adjudicatory role, remained critical to Ghana's governance architecture, given their constitutional mandate to resolve chieftaincy disputes and maintain peace at the local level.

"Empowering traditional authorities is critical to Ghana's governance architecture," he added.

Mr Ibrahim reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening the institutional capacity of the Regional Houses of Chiefs, noting that challenges such as shortages of essential support staff and operational resources would continue to receive attention through stakeholder engagement and realistic interventions within available resources.

He further disclosed that the 300 per cent increment in quarterly allowances for paramount chiefs and queen mothers had been released to all 16 Regional Houses of Chiefs for disbursement.

According to him, queen mothers will now receive GH¢2,400, while paramount chiefs will receive GH¢3,000, to enhance their role in the governance of the country.

On behalf of the House, the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, welcomed the announcement and expressed hope that it would restore public confidence in the chieftaincy adjudication process and promote peace and justice.

He appealed for the allocation of resources for succession research, noting that it would help reduce future chieftaincy disputes.

King Professor Welentsi III also reiterated the House's commitment to working closely with the ministry to resolve outstanding cases and advance development within the traditional governance system.

By Cynthia Asampana

