Liberia: Margibi Court Sentences Nigerian National to 15 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Liberia

Kakata — The 13th Judicial Circuit Court of Margibi County has sentenced a Nigerian national, Prince Okeke, to 15 years' imprisonment after finding him guilty in a high-profile narcotics case.

Okeke was convicted over the weekend on charges of unlicensed importation, illicit trafficking of controlled drugs, criminal conspiracy, and criminal facilitation. Following the conviction, the court handed down a 15-year prison sentence. He has since filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Liberia.

According to court sources, Okeke was arrested on June 16, 2025, at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) by agents of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA). At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly in possession of more than eight kilograms of raw heroin, valued at approximately US$389,000.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency has welcomed the conviction, describing it as a major victory in the fight against illicit drugs.

In a statement released in Monrovia, the LDEA reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to combating drug trafficking and dismantling criminal networks that threaten Liberia's national security.