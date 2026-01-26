Liberia: Margibi Court Sentences Nigerian National to 15 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Liberia

26 January 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Kakata — The 13th Judicial Circuit Court of Margibi County has sentenced a Nigerian national, Prince Okeke, to 15 years' imprisonment after finding him guilty in a high-profile narcotics case.

Okeke was convicted over the weekend on charges of unlicensed importation, illicit trafficking of controlled drugs, criminal conspiracy, and criminal facilitation. Following the conviction, the court handed down a 15-year prison sentence. He has since filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Liberia.

According to court sources, Okeke was arrested on June 16, 2025, at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) by agents of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA). At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly in possession of more than eight kilograms of raw heroin, valued at approximately US$389,000.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency has welcomed the conviction, describing it as a major victory in the fight against illicit drugs.

In a statement released in Monrovia, the LDEA reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to combating drug trafficking and dismantling criminal networks that threaten Liberia's national security.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.