Liberia: 62-Year-Old Man Arrested in Ganta for Allegedly Raping 10-Year-Old Girl

Ganta — Authorities of the Women and Children Protection Division of the Liberia National Police (LNP) in Ganta, Nimba County have arrested and charged a 62-year-old man with statutory rape.

Suspect Henry Menlah, a longtime resident of Blegay Town Community in Gompa City, Nimba County, was swiftly detained and transferred to the Gompa Magistrate Court.

The suspect, described by neighbors as a quiet elderly man who often lives alone, is scheduled to be remanded at the Sanniquellie Central Prison on January 23, 2026, pending further legal proceedings.

The harrowing incident unfolded on Sunday, January 18, 2026, around 9 am in the bustling yet close-knit Blegay Town area of Ganta, a vibrant commercial hub in Nimba County known for its markets and cross-border trade with neighboring countries.

According to eyewitness accounts, suspect Menlah lured the 10-year-old victim. The eyewitnesses said the suspect provided food to the victim and asked her to cook it, and after cooking the food, she took it to his room, where she was allegedly raped after delivering it.

They discovered the suspect and the victim naked on his bed, prompting immediate outrage.

"We couldn't believe our eyes - a man his age preying on such a young child in broad daylight," one neighbor, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the reporter amid a growing crowd outside the police station.

The discovery ignited heated discussions about child safety in Ganta's densely populated communities, where economic hardships sometimes leave children vulnerable to exploitation.

During police interrogation, suspect Menlah confessed to the crime, providing chilling details that investigators described as "unrepentant."The Liberia National Police Officers from the Ganta Detachment acted quickly, securing the scene and ensuring the victim received urgent medical attention at a nearby hospital.

Preliminary medical reports confirmed signs of trauma, and child welfare officials are now coordinating counseling and support for the girl and her family.

This case has renewed calls from local activists and the Nimba County Women's Association for stricter community vigilance and faster judicial processes in child protection matters.

Ganta, with its mix of traders, farmers, and migrant workers, has seen a spate of similar incidents in recent months, underscoring the urgent need for awareness campaigns and enforcement of Liberia's anti-rape laws.

Meanwhile, suspect Menlah remains in custody as the Gompa Magistrate Court prepares for arraignment.