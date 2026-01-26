Liberia: Women's Group Wongosol Endorses Cornelia W. Kruah for Youth and Sports Portfolio

Monrovia — The Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) has welcomed the nomination of Attorney Cornelia W. Kruah as Minister of Youth and Sports, commending President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for what it describes as a strategic and timely decision.

In a statement issued in Monrovia, WONGOSOL noted that the nomination comes at a critical time when Liberia's youthful population continues to face significant challenges, including high unemployment, limited opportunities and increasing social vulnerability.

The organization described the appointment of a woman to head the Ministry of Youth and Sports as a meaningful step toward inclusive and responsive leadership for both women and young people.

WONGOSOL emphasized that Attorney Kruah, herself a young woman, brings a relatable voice and perspective that aligns with the lived realities of Liberia's youth.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the organization, her nomination presents an opportunity to strengthen youth-centered policies and address long-standing gaps within the sector.

Speaking on the nomination, WONGOSOL Executive Director Esther S. D. Yango said the decision reflects both symbolism and substance.

"This appointment is both symbolic and strategic. Liberia's youth population is large and diverse, and women understand these realities deeply. We are confident that Attorney Cornelia W. Kruah is competent, well-suited, and capable of delivering on the youth agenda while addressing critical challenges affecting young people nationwide," Madam Yango stated.

The organization further referenced findings from the Civil Service Agency's 2025 workforce report, which indicates that women account for only 23 percent of civil servants and just 15 percent of appointed officials. WONGOSOL said these figures underscore the need for deliberate efforts to increase women's participation in leadership and decision-making roles.

In this regard, WONGOSOL called on the President to strengthen his commitment to gender inclusion by nominating a qualified woman as Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of State, a position previously held by Attorney Kruah.

The group said such a move would help narrow the current 15-85 gender gap in government appointments.

WONGOSOL also expressed appreciation to the outgoing Minister of Youth and Sports, Cllr. Jerror Cole Bangalu, for his service, describing him as a strong HeForShe champion who supported youth development and gender-inclusive leadership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the nomination awaits confirmation by the Liberian Senate, WONGOSOL urged lawmakers to ensure a swift and favorable confirmation process. The organization noted that confirming Attorney Kruah would represent a significant step toward improving women's representation in national leadership.

WONGOSOL reaffirmed its commitment to working collaboratively with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to promote inclusion, equity, and sustainable development for Liberia's youth.

About WONGOSOL

The Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) is a non-governmental, non-discriminatory, and secular women's organization established in 1998. It serves as the umbrella body for more than 250 women-led organizations across Liberia's 15 counties, working to empower women and girls, promote gender equality, advance women's participation in governance and peacebuilding, and uphold human rights.