Africa: New Evidence That Climatic Factors Influence Use of Mosquito Nets

A new Malaria Consortium study highlights the importance of timing mosquito net distribution campaigns according to climate predictions.

Published in Malaria Journal, the study strengthens previous evidence exploring the associations between climate and net use, finding that seasonal variations in rainfall and temperature are key determinants of net use behaviour.

The use of insecticide-treated nets (ITNs) is one of the most effective ways to prevent malaria. Yet evidence shows that even when households have access to nets, usage is inconsistent. This limits the effectiveness of ITNs and places people at risk of infection. Some of the most commonly cited reasons for not sleeping under available nets include feeling too hot, or perception of low malaria risk, especially if people cannot see any mosquitoes.

Between 2021 and 2023, Malaria Consortium conducted a series of household surveys in different months before and after a net distribution campaign in Ondo state, Nigeria, to evaluate how temperature and rainfall prior to each survey influenced subsequent ITN use among households. The research team, led by Dr Tarekegn Abeku, Principal Advisor at Malaria Consortium, identified significant associations between climatic factors and ITN use, with increased net use in the rainy season, and reduced use during the hot, dry season. As Dr Abeku explains, "The drop in ITN use with rising temperatures, and its improvement during periods of higher rainfall, shows that climate influences not only malaria transmission but also the effectiveness of the tools we use to prevent it. Our malaria control strategies must adapt to counter the diverse effects of climate."

The study has important policy implications. National malaria programmes can maximise the impact of net distribution campaigns by aligning them with the onset of the rainy season, when motivation to use nets is high and the risk of malaria transmission is greatest. Carrying out evaluation surveys during peak transmission periods will help to provide more accurate assessments of coverage and effectiveness.

Importantly, these findings also highlight the need to tailor social and behaviour change communication strategies to deliver seasonally relevant messages. In tandem with this work, Malaria Consortium is working with partners in applying behavioural science approaches to explore potential interventions to close the gap between ITN access and use in Nigeria and Uganda, through the Behavioural Insights to Accelerate Net Use project.

Aligning net distribution and communication strategies with seasonal climate patterns can enhance ITN use and malaria prevention. By leveraging these insights, malaria programmes can better protect at-risk populations, ensuring that available interventions translate into real-world impact.

