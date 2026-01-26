Nigeria: The One-Man Supporter

One thing I took out of the 2025 African Nations Cup, AFCON which ended in Morocco last Sunday was not the organizational ability of the host which was commended by Europeans who hardly see anything good coming out of Africa.

It wasn't even the standard of football displayed by all the teams which one of Nigeria's most celebrated strikers, Chief Olusegun Patrick Odegbami attributed to the good pitches at the stadia used for the competition.

What caught my attention and most people around the world was how one man used his act to draw attention not only to his country and national football team but to the country 's national hero who was assassinated many years ago.

Before the 2025 AFCON began, not many people knew who Michel Nkuka Mboladinga in the Democratic Republic of Congo was.

But today, he is not only a national hero back in DR Congo but has become known around the African continent and the world at large.

The recognition he brought to his country by being a one- man supporter of the Leopards, the team didn't bring it even when they won the AFCON in 1968 and 1974.

Today, the talk in the DR Congo is not much about the World Cup play-offs the country is expected to participate in pending the decision of FIFA to act on the petition brought against their football federation over the use of ineligible player but about the reward accorded Mboladinga by an appreciative government which saw his action boosting the image of the country worldwide as well as drawing attention to their hero, late Patrice Lumumba.

To stress the import of his one-man act I am running a piece 'Standing still to fame' done about him below.

"He saved (money) for 4 years to come to Morocco, stood unmoved for hours, cried for his team, now the President calls him a hero and gifts him a big car

Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, widely known as "Lumumba Vea" or simply "Lumumba," became one of the most unforgettable figures of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, capturing the hearts of millions across the continent. A devoted supporter of the Democratic Republic of Congo's national team, the Leopards, he transformed the stadium stands into a living memorial for Patrice Émery Lumumba, the legendary Congolese independence leader and anti-colonial icon assassinated in 1961.

Dressed sharply in a suit, standing on a small pedestal, and raising his right arm toward the sky, Mboladinga remained completely motionless for the entire duration of each match--often for more than 90 minutes, including extra time. His posture mirrored the famous Lumumba statue in Kinshasa, creating a powerful image of silence, strength, and remembrance amid the roar of the crowd. His presence became a symbol of unwavering patriotism, resilience, and national pride.

Before AFCON 2025, Mboladinga lived a quiet and difficult life in the DRC. An ardent admirer of Patrice Lumumba--whom he regards as a symbol of courage, dignity, and freedom--he spent four years painstakingly saving to fund his journey to Morocco. This was more than a football trip; it was a personal pilgrimage. He poured his entire savings into the experience, travelling with little more than faith, devotion, and a deep sense of purpose.

What followed exceeded all expectations. His silent tribute quickly went viral, turning him into one of AFCON 2025's most iconic figures. Television cameras repeatedly focused on him, while social media platforms lit up with admiration from fans across Africa. He was celebrated as a symbol of memory, pride, and quiet strength.

When the Leopards were heartbreakingly eliminated by Algeria in the Round of 16 after extra time, the moment Mboladinga finally stepped down from his pedestal-- breaking into tears--only deepened the emotional impact of his story. He later explained that his stillness was a way of "giving strength to the team" and passing positive energy to the players. In that moment, his sacrifice became unmistakably human.

Despite offers reportedly reaching €2,000 per match to continue his act for the remainder of the tournament, Mboladinga declined. With his team out of the competition, he chose loyalty over profit, returning home with the Leopards-- further cementing his reputation as a genuine patriot rather than a performer seeking fame.

Back in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the response was overwhelming. The government, through the Minister of Sports and on behalf of President Félix Tshisekedi, honoured him with a brand-new Jeep in recognition of his role as a cultural ambassador who proudly represented the nation on a continental stage. Reports also speak of cash rewards and other gestures of appreciation.

What once seemed unimaginable quickly became reality. Endorsement opportunities emerged, public recognition grew, and he even secured a ticket to attend upcoming World Cup qualifiers. A life once marked by struggle was suddenly transformed by possibility and hope.

Mboladinga's journey is a powerful reminder that true dedication does not always announce itself loudly. What the world perceived as "overnight success" was, in fact, the result of years of sacrifice, perseverance, and unwavering belief in something greater than self. By honouring Patrice Lumumba, he revived a revolutionary legacy and proved that one person's quiet commitment can inspire a nation. Sometimes, standing still is the most powerful way to move forward."

Comparing this one-man supporter to the Nigerian Football Supporters Club which has now factionalized into four or more groups shows that the so-called Nigerian supporters are in it for personal gains rather than galvanizing support for the Super Eagles at competitions such as the AFCON.

If they want to be taken seriously henceforth, they should collapse their various factions and fuse into one body as it used to be.

After that their leader, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo should abolish the position of President General worldwide which he occupies and allow democratic leadership of the group so peace could return to the fold.