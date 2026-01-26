Zimbabwe: Magaya Arrested At Harare Court After Rape and Fraud Hearing

26 January 2026
263Chat (Harare)

The founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, Walter Magaya has been arrested at the Harare Magistrates Court escalating a legal case that has drawn intense public attention.

Magaya was arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) this morning shortly after attending a court session related to rape and fraud charges he is facing.

The arrest took place within the court precincts moments after proceedings had concluded.

Magaya, one of Zimbabwe's most high-profile religious figures has been appearing before the courts in connection with allegations that he has consistently denied.

More to follow................

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.