Ethiopia Declares Triumph Over Marburg Virus

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Health officially announced today that Ethiopia has successfully eradicated Marburg Virus Disease from its borders, marking a historic milestone in the nation's public health journey.

This achievement stands as a testament to the resilience and efficacy of the Ethiopian public health emergency management system, which navigated the crisis with unwavering precision and grace.

The announcement was made during the National Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Review Forum currently convening in Addis Ababa.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Addressing the gathering, Minister of Health, Dr. Mekdes Daba stated that this victory is the fruit of rigorous monitoring and containment strategies that effectively stifled the transmission of the virus.

She revealed that no new cases have been detected within the last 42 days, a period representing two full incubation cycles, thereby confirming the total containment of the outbreak.

The success of this mission was underpinned by a symphony of extensive vaccination initiatives, rapid response deployments, and widespread public awareness campaigns that empowered citizens across the nation.

Mekdes emphasized that the seamless coordination between local communities, dedicated healthcare professionals, and international partners was instrumental in managing the health crisis and restoring safety to the public.

In her concluding remarks, Dr. Mekdes extended her deepest gratitude to the frontline workers whose tireless dedication shielded the citizenry and the national economy from the devastating impact of the virus. The eradication of this severe hemorrhagic fever not only protects lives but also reinforces Ethiopia's standing as a leader in regional health security and emergency preparedness.