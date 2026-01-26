Nigeria: 2025 Nlng Golf Classic Tees Off in Bonny Island With High Hopes

The highly anticipated 2025 NLNG Golf Classic has officially begun at the Bonny Island Golf Club, drawing golfers from across Nigeria for what promises to be a fiercely competitive and memorable event.

The Nigeria LNG Limited-sponsored tournament, now in its eighth year and sixth edition, has firmly established itself as a key fixture on Nigeria's golfing calendar. Over 100 golfers are set to compete across various categories on the lush Bonny Island course, renowned for its challenging layout and picturesque water features.

Originally scheduled for December, the tournament was moved to 23rd and 24th January 2026 due to a diary clash. Organisers believe this rescheduling has significantly improved logistics, broadened participation, and heightened anticipation among golfers from numerous clubs nationwide.

Abubakar Hussaini, Captain of Bonny Island Golf Club, expressed the excitement among members to compete against top players. "This tournament blends experience with emerging talent and strengthens unity among golfers," Hussaini stated, adding a playful warning about the course's demanding nature: "Our water hazards are unforgiving. Golfers should come with plenty of balls!" He also commended NLNG for their sustained support, highlighting the platform's role in inspiring young golfers.

Michael Ukaegbu, Vice Captain of BIGC, hailed the sixth edition as a significant milestone for Nigerian golf, attributing its longevity to "consistency, credibility, and trust from golfers nationwide." Darlene Cobham, Lady Captain of BIGC, spoke of the "glitz, the glam, and the joy of reuniting with friends," assuring visitors of warm hospitality and "unforgettable moments on and off the course."

Dr. Sophie Horsfall, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG, welcomed participants, emphasising that the Classic celebrates "camaraderie, networking, and our shared love for golf." She affectionately described Bonny Island as "the secret of Nigeria," praising its unique flora, fauna, and people.

Henry Agbodjan, NLNG's Logistics Manager, confirmed the tournament's role in the company's corporate social responsibility initiatives, stressing its enduring appeal to golfers, partners, and industry stakeholders. John Omole, General Secretary of BIGC, lauded NLNG's consistent sponsorship, which has elevated the club's profile within Nigerian golf.

The news Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event promises a full social calendar, including cocktails, dinner, and an awards night, as detailed by Ikenna Duru, BIGC Social Secretary. Players are eager to showcase sportsmanship, skill, and emerging talent, further enhancing the Classic's burgeoning reputation.

Atene Bredle Umaro of NNPC Ltd, participating for the third time, noted the course's challenging yet enjoyable nature, stating, "Any golfer who plays well here can play anywhere." Lami Ahmed, President of the Ladies Golfers Association of Nigeria, described the Classic as a source of national pride, consistently delivering "excellence, excitement, and a sense of being outside Nigeria." Ali Peters, Vice Captain of TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club, Abuja, expressed his admiration for the impeccable organisation, confidently hoping to return home having "came, saw, and enjoyed the NLNG Classic."