Nigeria: Elite African Runners Set for Showdown At Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

With just 21 days to go, the countdown has begun for Africa's biggest road race. Lagos is once again preparing to host an exhilarating clash of speed, stamina, and national pride on a global stage, set for Saturday, 14th February 2026.

Following the unforgettable moments of its 10th edition, this year promises even greater excitement with the unveiling of a brand-new race route - a historic first for the marathon. The 42km race will commence at ORCA Mall, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, traverse sections of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, and conclude in grand style at the iconic Eko Atlantic City.

As a World Athletics Gold Label event, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon continues to draw top international contenders. East African distance-running giants are anticipated to face formidable opposition from a determined Nigerian contingent, eager to excel on home soil.

Beyond the elite competition, thousands of recreational runners are also set to flood the streets of Lagos, further cementing the marathon's reputation as a vibrant celebration of sport, fitness, and urban energy.

Registration is currently open but will close on 31st January, offering runners a final opportunity to secure their place on the starting line.

In 21 days, Lagos will run again. On 14th February, the world will be watching.