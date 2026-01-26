Nigeria: Elite African Runners Set for Showdown At Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

25 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jerry Emmason

With just 21 days to go, the countdown has begun for Africa's biggest road race. Lagos is once again preparing to host an exhilarating clash of speed, stamina, and national pride on a global stage, set for Saturday, 14th February 2026.

Following the unforgettable moments of its 10th edition, this year promises even greater excitement with the unveiling of a brand-new race route - a historic first for the marathon. The 42km race will commence at ORCA Mall, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, traverse sections of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, and conclude in grand style at the iconic Eko Atlantic City.

As a World Athletics Gold Label event, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon continues to draw top international contenders. East African distance-running giants are anticipated to face formidable opposition from a determined Nigerian contingent, eager to excel on home soil.

Beyond the elite competition, thousands of recreational runners are also set to flood the streets of Lagos, further cementing the marathon's reputation as a vibrant celebration of sport, fitness, and urban energy.

Registration is currently open but will close on 31st January, offering runners a final opportunity to secure their place on the starting line.

In 21 days, Lagos will run again. On 14th February, the world will be watching.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.