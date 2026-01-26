Nigeria: CAF Cl - Rivers United Claim First Point After Stalemate With Power Dynamos

Rivers United have finally broken their duck in the group stage of this season's CAF Champions League, securing their inaugural point following a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Zambia's Power Dynamos.

The encounter, held at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium yesterday, saw both teams desperate for a positive result, having each succumbed to defeat in their opening two group fixtures. This stalemate, whilst not a victory, offers a glimmer of hope for the Nigerian outfit as they navigate a challenging path towards qualification for the knockout rounds.

The match itself was largely dominated by the home side, Power Dynamos, who pressed relentlessly in search of a breakthrough. However, their attacking efforts were consistently thwarted by an inspired performance from Rivers United's goalkeeper, Osagie Onisodumeya. Onisodumeya proved to be the bedrock of his team's defence, particularly excelling in the first half where he produced a series of crucial saves, denying the Zambian side on multiple occasions and keeping his team firmly in the contest.

While Power Dynamos dictated much of the play, Rivers United did manage occasional forays into the opposition's half. Nevertheless, these offensive movements rarely translated into genuine clear-cut opportunities, highlighting a need for more creativity and cutting edge in their attacking third. Manager Finidi George's side will undoubtedly be reflecting on their inability to truly test the Power Dynamos' goalkeeper.

Following this result, Rivers United remain in third position within their group, accumulating just one point from three matches played. The former Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) champions will now look ahead to the reverse fixture, where they will welcome Power Dynamos to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo next week Sunday for a pivotal matchday four tie. This upcoming home fixture presents a crucial opportunity for Rivers United to capitalise on home advantage and secure a vital victory that could reignite their hopes of progressing in Africa's premier club competition.