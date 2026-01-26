Nigeria: Gumel Hails Omidiran's Appointment to Federal Character Commission

25 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jerry Emmason

Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), has extended his congratulations to Chief Ayo Omidiran following her appointment as Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Chief Omidiran, a highly respected figure within the sporting community, was officially sworn into office on Thursday, 22nd January 2026, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

Gumel offered his heartfelt congratulations, highlighting Hon. Ayo Omidiran's prestigious new role. A true veteran of Nigerian sports administration, Omidiran brings decades of invaluable experience to this significant national position. Her influential tenure as a member of the NFF Board and her transformative work as Chairperson of the Women's Football Committee underscore her tireless advocacy for the sport.

As a dedicated proprietor of her own female football club, she has consistently invested in nurturing future talent. At 62, her extensive wisdom and administrative acumen make her an ideal fit for the FCC. Her move to a top federal agency is a testament to the leadership quality inherent within the NOC and the wider Nigerian sports fraternity.

The NOC family and the entire sports world celebrated on Thursday as one of their own assumed a key role in ensuring equity and progress for the nation.

"Cheers to a successful tenure for Hon. Ayo Omidiran," remarked Gumel.

