Ghana: DVLA to Implement Major Reforms, Leveraging Technology - - CEO

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) will this year embark on a series of major reforms, including the extensive use of technology to expand and modernise its operations, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Julius Neequaye Kotey, has announced.

According to him, the reforms will begin with the establishment of a cybersecurity department, the introduction of smart test driving, the retooling of vehicle testing bays, and the rollout of an enhanced queue management system.

Additionally, the DVLA will introduce a demerit point system to improve compliance with road traffic regulations, establish an embossment centre, and implement an emission testing system to enhance vehicle safety and environmental protection.

Mr Kotey disclosed these plans at a press conference in Accra on Friday to mark his one year in office, which he described as successful.

He said the authority had implemented reforms aligned with the government's resetting agenda and the 24-hour economy policy, while highlighting several key achievements recorded during the period.

"These achievements include the establishment of 10 new DVLA offices, including the Adenta office, which operates on a 24-hour basis; the clearance of a one-and-a-half-year backlog of driver's licences; the registration of 9,240 earthmoving equipment; the introduction of Drive from Port (DP) stickers at ports of entry; and the rollout of new number plates designed in-house," he explained.

Mr Kotey added that the authority recorded a 39 per cent growth in revenue following the introduction of the DP sticker system, significantly improving its financial performance.

However, he acknowledged that the DP sticker initiative, which began under the previous administration, posed challenges when the current government assumed office, as some individuals attempted to oppose its implementation.

Touching on the issue of unsafe vehicles on Ghana's roads, Mr Kotey said the DVLA would deploy technical officers to Private Vehicle Testing Stations (PVTS) nationwide to ensure that vehicles certified as roadworthy met the required standards.

He attributed the successes achieved by the authority to teamwork, commending the board, management and staff for their dedication and support.

"This effort is not a solo effort. These achievements are not solo achievements. They are the result of working in tandem, and that is what has moved the authority forward," he stated.