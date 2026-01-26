Ghana: Clean Energy Day - Ghana Urged to Accelerate Decarbonisation of Transport Sector

The UK-Ghana Jobs and Economic Transformation (JET) Programme has called for urgent and coordinated action to decarbonise Ghana's transport sector as the country's automotive industry continues to expand.

In a statement to mark the International Day of Clean Energy, observed on January 26, the programme said Ghana had a unique opportunity to pursue a cleaner energy future that would enhance industrial competitiveness, create quality jobs and strengthen the country's position as a leading automotive hub in West Africa, in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7.

The JET Programme, which supports the implementation of the Ghana Automotive Development Policy (GADP), appealed to the Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and the Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, both champions of the policy, to lead the early adoption of measures aimed at promoting cleaner transport and inclusive industrial growth.

According to the programme, strong political leadership would be critical to ensuring a just and inclusive clean-energy transition that aligns with Ghana's industrial ambitions and places women at the centre of economic transformation.

The International Day of Clean Energy, established by the United Nations, highlights the need for climate action and universal access to affordable and sustainable energy as a driver of economic development and environmental protection.

In a remark, the Development Director at the British High Commission in Accra, Ms Terri Sarch, said Ghana's automotive sector could play a pivotal role in advancing clean energy goals while driving industrial growth and job creation.

"Ghana's automotive sector has the potential to be a powerful driver of clean energy transition, industrial growth and job creation. This forms part of our partnership approach with Ghana through policies and investments that accelerate cleaner transport, strengthen local manufacturing and deliver inclusive and sustainable economic opportunities," she said.

The statement noted that transport remains one of the leading sources of greenhouse gas emissions in Ghana, accounting for nearly half of all energy-related emissions.

Emissions from the sector are estimated to have increased by almost 15 per cent between 2015 and 2023, driven largely by dependence on fossil fuels, an ageing vehicle fleet and rapid urbanisation.

It further pointed out that air pollution has become the second leading cause of death in Ghana after HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, with an estimated economic cost of about $3 billion annually, representing roughly four per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Ghana currently has an estimated 3.2 million vehicles in operation, with an average age of about 14 years. About 100,000 vehicles are imported annually, of which approximately 80 per cent are used vehicles, many older than 10 years and highly polluting.

While the uptake of electric vehicles, particularly two- and three-wheelers, is gradually increasing, the transition to a low-emission vehicle fleet remains slow.

As part of efforts to strengthen the automotive industry, the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, with support from the UK-Ghana JET Programme, conducted a mid-term review of the GADP in 2025.

The policy has so far attracted about $98 million in investments from global automobile manufacturers, including Volkswagen, Toyota, Nissan, KIA and Hyundai, some in partnership with local firms.

Seven vehicle assembly plants with a combined installed capacity of 140,000 units per year have been established, although demand for new vehicles remains far below capacity, limiting the sector's overall impact.

To address this challenge, the JET Programme proposed three key measures: fast-tracking approval of revised GADP provisions to include electric vehicle and two- and three-wheeler manufacturers; supporting the implementation of asset-based vehicle financing schemes to improve affordability; and prioritising government procurement of locally assembled vehicles to boost confidence and demand.

The programme said accelerating these measures would result in cleaner air, improved public health, job creation and a more competitive manufacturing base, positioning Ghana as a leader in clean and sustainable transport in the region.