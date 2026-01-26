Nigeria: Kano - Gov Yusuf's Defection Signals Rising Confidence in APC, Tinubu's Reform Agenda - - Dankabo

Abuja — The defection of Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been described as an indication of growing confidence in the APC and the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A member of the APC 2023 Presidential Campaign Council from Kano State, Ahmed Dankabo, said the governor's decision reflects what he described as an increasing belief among Kano residents that the APC-led Federal Government provides a viable platform for stability, development and national engagement.

In a statement issued to journalists on Monday in Abuja, Dankabo said the defection goes beyond an individual political move, describing it as an endorsement of President Tinubu's policies and the direction of the APC administration.

According to him, the decision has triggered renewed political realignment within the state, with party supporters and grassroots leaders showing growing interest in the APC.

"The decision of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to join the APC is a signal of confidence in the policies and reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," Dankabo said. "It reflects the belief that the APC offers a framework for sustainable development and economic progress."

Dankabo noted that the development has strengthened the APC's position in Kano State and the wider North-West region, adding that it could enhance cooperation between the state and the Federal Government.

He described the defection as a significant moment in Kano politics, saying it has implications for the state's engagement in national political and economic affairs.

Dankabo congratulated Governor Yusuf, also known as Abba Gida-Gida, as well as members of the State Executive Council, the Kano State House of Assembly and local government chairmen, describing the move as a strategic decision taken in the interest of the state.

He further stated that Kano's alignment with the ruling party could open opportunities for closer federal collaboration and increased development initiatives.

Dankabo expressed optimism that the state would benefit more from federal programmes and projects, noting that Kano had already received federal attention in terms of appointments and interventions.

He concluded that the defection would ultimately benefit the people of Kano State, describing it as a development aimed at accelerating growth, strengthening federal presence and enhancing the state's role in national affairs.