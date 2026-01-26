Nigeria: Oyo At 50 - Alaafin Misses Opening Ceremony in Ibadan

Oyo State on Monday commenced activities marking its 50th anniversary, but the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, was absent from the opening ceremony held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

The event featured a welcome address by Governor Seyi Makinde and a goodwill message from the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Edward Ogundoyin.

Oyo State was created on February 3, 1976, by the military government of the late General Murtala Mohammed, with Brigadier David Jemibewon appointed as the first military governor.

In attendance at the ceremony were the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, and other Oyo monarchs, while the seat reserved for the Alaafin was vacant.

The absence of the Alaafin reinforced the perceived conflict between the two traditional rulers.

This followed a recent encounter between the monarchs when both rulers attended the 2026 interfaith gathering held at the Grand Space near the Oyo State House of Assembly, where an interaction between them drew widespread attention.

A video from the event, which later went viral on social media, showed the Olubadan walking toward his seat beside the Alaafin, who had arrived earlier and was already seated.

As Oba Ladoja approached, the Alaafin extended his hand for a handshake, which was not acknowledged, leading him to withdraw his hand.

Following the incident, a coalition of leaders comprising monarchs, mogajis, baales and prominent Ibadan indigenes issued a statement condemning what they described as disrespect toward Ibadan traditional institutions.

They insisted that Ibadanland is not subordinate to the Alaafin and argued that offering a handshake while seated was inappropriate.

"Alaafin's disrespect to the Olubadan stool and traditional institution is getting out of hand," the statement said.

The leaders urged Governor Makinde to intervene, warning that continued silence could worsen tensions.

"If Governor Seyi Makinde does not caution him, and Ibadan people, including mogajis, baales and chiefs, are pushed to revolt against his insulting actions, the Oyo monarch will have only himself to blame," they said.

They added that Ibadan people had exercised restraint despite past incidents but would no longer tolerate actions capable of ridiculing their culture and traditions.

