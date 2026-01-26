Nigeria: Sachet Alcohol Ban - Consumer Rights Advocates Protest At NAFDAC Lagos Office

A tense atmosphere enveloped the Lagos office of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Monday as consumer rights advocates staged a protest against the agency's planned enforcement of a ban on sachet alcoholic beverages.

The demonstration, organised by the Coalition for the Protection of Consumers' Rights and led by Comrade Olufemi Lawson, followed comments attributed to the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, on the commencement of enforcement actions against sachet alcohol products.

Addressing protesters and journalists, Lawson criticised the proposed enforcement, describing it as economically insensitive and poorly timed, warning that it could undermine ongoing efforts to address unemployment and economic hardship.

According to the coalition, the enforcement could have wide-ranging implications for manufacturers, distributors and consumers, and raises concerns about consistency in regulatory policies.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Lawson questioned the basis for classifying sachet alcoholic beverages as unsafe, noting that many of the products were previously tested, registered and approved by NAFDAC.

"The issue of underage drinking is a regulatory and enforcement challenge, not a product issue," he said. "These products are clearly labelled 'not for sale to persons under 18.' If minors still have access, then enforcement at the retail level needs to be strengthened."

The coalition also disputed claims that sachet alcohol products contain excessively high alcohol content, stating that licensed distilleries operate within recognised alcohol-by-volume standards.

Protesters further dismissed environmental concerns linked to sachet packaging, noting that similar packaging is widely used for other consumer goods such as water and detergents.

During the protest, demonstrators carried placards with inscriptions such as "Suspend the Sachet Alcohol Ban," "Save Jobs, Save Livelihoods," and "Regulation, Not Prohibition." They warned that continued enforcement could result in significant job losses across the distillery value chain, including factory workers, distributors, transporters and retailers.

The coalition called for an immediate suspension of the enforcement, the reopening of sealed production facilities, and constructive engagement with stakeholders to develop data-driven and inclusive regulatory solutions.

They also appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to intervene, cautioning that unresolved concerns could lead to protests across the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As of the time of filing this report, NAFDAC officials at the Lagos office had not addressed the protesters, and the agency had yet to issue an official response.