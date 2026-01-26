Nigeria: AGF Takes Over, to Review ICPC's Alleged Fraud Charges Against Ozekhome

Abuja — The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Monday, took over the case brought against Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN) by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

The AGF besides, got permission of Justice Peter Kekemeke, of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to review the case file of the fraud allegation.

The court had slated January 26 for the arraignment of the senior lawyer, however, when the matter was called, although ICPC's lawyer, Osuebeni Akpomesingha, announced appearance for the prosecution, the Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mr Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), announced appearance on behalf of the AGF and disclosed the intention of the AGF's office to take over prosecution of the case.

Oyedepo stated that the decision was pursuant to Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution and to collaborate with the ICPC to ensure that the prosecution meets the highest standard of effectiveness, efficiency, diligence and compliance with due process of law.

The DPPF further told the court that the decision was also guided by public interest and to instil confidence, fairness and competence in the criminal justice system.

While assuring the court that the right of the defendant will be protected and that no party will be made to suffer any adverse effects, the DPPF stressed that inter-agency cooperation to fight corruption was also considered by the OAGF.

He therefore asked the court to take judicial notice of the takeover of the trial by the AGF office.

Oyedepo, in addition, urged the court to grant the prosecution a short adjournment to enable his office retrieve the case file from the ICPC to thoroughly review it and take the next line of action.

Responding, the ICPC did not object to the takeover but promised to cooperate fully with the office of the AGF to ensure diligent prosecution.

Similarly, a former AGF and Minister of Justice, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), who led 15 other SANs alongside over 40 junior lawyers in the defence of Ozekhome, did not object to the takeover as well as review of the case file by the AGF's office.

Justice Kekemeke subsequently adjourned the matter till February 24, for arraignment.