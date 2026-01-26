Nigeria: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Dies At Ondo Fake Medical Facility

The woman died after her condition was mismanaged by alleged quack medical personnel at an unregistered medical facility in Sabo in Odigbo LGA.

A pregnant woman, simply identified as Iyanu, has lost her life after her condition was mismanaged by alleged quack medical personnel at an unregistered medical facility in Sabo in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The suspects, Kehibde Olawuyi, 36, and his wife Eniola Olawuyi, were allegedly operating the medical facility at Orita Odigbo without the requisite approvals.

The police said a report came in on 18 January, at about 6:00 p.m., indicating that the suspects had been engaging in quackery, which led to Iyanu's death.

According to a police statement, the suspects allegedly admitted one Iyanu, 28, on 4 January at about 12:00 noon for delivery to the said illegal facility.

It was further alleged that the suspects handled the medical procedure in an unprofessional manner, which resulted in the victim becoming unconscious and bleeding profusely.

The victim was immediately rushed to another medical facility in Odigbo for emergency medical attention, but died in the process.

"Despite efforts by medical personnel, she was later confirmed dead," Police Spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were not registered medical practitioners, confirming the facility was being operated illegally."

He said the case is currently under investigation and that the suspects will be charged in court upon its conclusion.

Mr Jimoh also warned members of the public against patronising unregistered and illegal medical facilities, while urging residents of Ondo State to always seek medical care from licensed and certified health institutions.

He also appealed to members of the public with any credible and actionable information that may lead to the apprehension of perpetrators of quackery to promptly report such information to the nearest police station, as all information provided would be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

The police had last week apprehended one Nasiru Idris for operating an illegal clinic at Ore, also in the Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Nasiru was allegedly dispensing medical services without being a registered professional.

The arrest followed an intelligence-led operation by Command's Surveillance Team, during which the 25-year-old suspect was apprehended.

The police said a search of his clinic led to the recovery of various medical items, including packs of injection needles, medical drips, bandages, and assorted medical kits.

"Subsequently, a thorough search of his residence was conducted with a duly signed search warrant, during which used injection bottles, needles, and syringes were also recovered.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is not a registered medical practitioner, confirming that the clinic was being operated illegally," Mr Jimoh said.